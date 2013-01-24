หน้าแรก
ไฟรถยนต์และอุปกรณ์เสริม

เพราะรถทุกคันคู่ควรกับแสงที่เจิดจ้า

ไฟรถยนต์ Philips ตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับความล้ำหน้าบนท้องถนน

  • ตัวเลือกอันดับหนึ่งของผู้ผลิตรถยนต์รายใหญ่ 
  • อุปกรณ์ติดรถจากโรงงานที่มีมาตรฐานคุณภาพสูงสุด
  • ประสบการณ์หนึ่งร้อยปีในอุตสาหกรรมยานยนต์"
เลือกหลอดไฟของคุณ

ฮาโลเจน

ซีนอน

ไฟหน้าและไฟสัญญาณ LED

*เป็นความรับผิดชอบของคุณเองเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการใช้หลอดไฟ LED จะสอดคล้องกับข้อกำหนดทางกฎหมายที่เกี่ยวข้องในท้องถิ่นนั้น

Philips LED

พบกับผลิตภัณฑ์ LED ใหม่ๆ ของเรา

กล้องบันทึกวิดีโอขณะขับขี่ Philips

พยานที่เชื่อถือได้ของคุณ
