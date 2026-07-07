Great device. Essential to read the manual to adjust power settings to dock. but No Use Manual in the box. the website has the wrong one (I checked UK US AU and NZ websites for the correct English manual. no luck). Philips email support is discontinued in Australia but is listed as a channel on their site. They replied by email to say so... Their service numbers are for subcontracted repairers with contracts. So it took a week to get a link for the right PDF from a local repairer.. Essential info is needed form the manual to get this going. you need to turn the USB setting to "standby mode" so your laptop will charging and work in docking mode, and you may need to reboot for the supposedly plug and play drivers to install and fully work , or you wont get sound. Sound is light and tinny - like a laptop - but good separation. 3 days web searching for a manual. or info... I registered the product here on philips.com.au. I still cant get the manuals. Or a way to contact Philips about this issue. Hard to use it fully or be sure if I need drivers. Or to know if the ones on your site are up to date if the manual isn't even right (!). That right, no paper USER MANUAL INCLUDED in the box. And the correct one is NOT available for download online on philips.com.au or NZ or HK when selecting English or English (US). I only want to download the manual from the Philips site as the non reputable secondary sites aren't trustworthy. I have the 49B2U5900CH_75 . Unfortunately the support page links to a totally wrong PDF on the Australian NZ and HK sites...yes I kept trying different sites and languages too) So in desperation, I read the FRENCH version to find out how to power up the USB C ports so it would charge my laptop (TIP: set USB standby mode to ON, and set USB setting to high resolution to enable max resolution and 75htz refresh rate). I am connected via USB C but there is no audio and I have selected both the Philips audio devices (windows 11) to no avail... next I will need to install some drivers... but this is meant to be a UPNP device. The quick start manual is VERY MINIMAL (not text, just tiny pictures) and wholly insufficient. There seems to no user forums. or help pages. or way to contact Philips support easily. Great product, poor TINY Quick Start Guide, and so many features but no information how to make the most of a great product, or get the resolution and layouts right . I will have to find dedicated nerd videos on YouTube I suppose. I am a tech head who is an early adaptor and uses ALL the features of high end products and is even sent appliances for review. I wont be raving about this one. Tip for Philips - make a Video for users (for something OTHER than the cool KVM feature).. and put a red X on the quick start guide so its clearer what NOT to do when taking it out of the box... not a triangle which is unclear. fortunately I was careful and got it right - attaching the stand FIRST after picking it up by the STRAPS.