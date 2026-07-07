รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
49B2U5900C/67
ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพการทำงานในเวิร์กโฟลว์ไปอีกขั้น
จอภาพสำหรับธุรกิจขนาด 49 นิ้วนี้ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อความประหยัด ความกว้างแบบ SuperWide, สวิตช์ Smart KVM และการเชื่อมต่อ USB-C ช่วยให้การประสานงานและเปลี่ยนระหว่างงานต่างๆ เป็นเรื่องง่าย
5000 ซีรี่ส์
49 (48.8" / 124 ซม. ทแยงมุม)
5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD)
จอแสดงผล VA LED ของ Philips ใช้เทคโนโลยีการจัดแนวผลึกเหลวแนวตั้งแบบหลายโดเมนขั้นสูง ซึ่งให้อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์คงที่ที่สูงเป็นพิเศษ เพื่อภาพที่สดใสและสว่างยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากจะรองรับการใช้งานสำนักงานทั่วไปได้อย่างง่ายดายแล้ว ยังเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการดูภาพถ่าย ท่องเว็บ ชมภาพยนตร์ เล่นเกม และใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันด้านกราฟิกที่ต้องการประสิทธิภาพสูง เทคโนโลยีการจัดการพิกเซลที่ได้รับการปรับแต่งช่วยให้คุณได้รับมุมมองภาพที่กว้างเป็นพิเศษถึง 178/178 องศา ส่งผลให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด
DisplayHDR 400 ที่ผ่านการรับรองจาก VESA มอบประสิทธิภาพที่เหนือกว่าจอแสดงผล SDR ทั่วไปอย่างเห็นได้ชัด จอ DisplayHDR 400 ของแท้ให้ความสว่าง คอนทราสต์ และสีสันที่น่าทึ่ง ซึ่งแตกต่างจากหน้าจออื่นๆ ที่เพียงแค่ 'รองรับ HDR' ด้วยระบบหรี่แสงทั่วทั้งจอและความสว่างขั้นต่ำ 400 nits ภาพจึงดูมีชีวิตชีวาด้วยส่วนสว่างที่โดดเด่น พร้อมถ่ายทอดสีดำที่ลุ่มลึกและมีมิติมากขึ้น แสดงชุดสีใหม่ที่สดใสได้อย่างครบถ้วนยิ่งขึ้น มอบประสบการณ์ภาพที่สะกดทุกประสาทสัมผัสของคุณ
จอภาพเดสก์ท็อปมอบประสบการณ์การใช้งานที่เป็นส่วนตัว ซึ่งเหมาะอย่างยิ่งกับดีไซน์แบบโค้ง หน้าจอโค้งมอบเอฟเฟกต์ความสมจริงที่สบายตาและแนบเนียน โดยให้คุณเป็นศูนย์กลาง ณ โต๊ะทำงานของคุณ
รางวัล
3.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
THEunbeleiver
07/07/2026
Australia
great but WRONG MANUAL at Philips
Great device. Essential to read the manual to adjust power settings to dock. but No Use Manual in the box. the website has the wrong one (I checked UK US AU and NZ websites for the correct English manual. no luck). Philips email support is discontinued in Australia but is listed as a channel on their site. They replied by email to say so... Their service numbers are for subcontracted repairers with contracts. So it took a week to get a link for the right PDF from a local repairer.. Essential info is needed form the manual to get this going. you need to turn the USB setting to "standby mode" so your laptop will charging and work in docking mode, and you may need to reboot for the supposedly plug and play drivers to install and fully work , or you wont get sound. Sound is light and tinny - like a laptop - but good separation. 3 days web searching for a manual. or info... I registered the product here on philips.com.au. I still cant get the manuals. Or a way to contact Philips about this issue. Hard to use it fully or be sure if I need drivers. Or to know if the ones on your site are up to date if the manual isn't even right (!). That right, no paper USER MANUAL INCLUDED in the box. And the correct one is NOT available for download online on philips.com.au or NZ or HK when selecting English or English (US). I only want to download the manual from the Philips site as the non reputable secondary sites aren't trustworthy. I have the 49B2U5900CH_75 . Unfortunately the support page links to a totally wrong PDF on the Australian NZ and HK sites...yes I kept trying different sites and languages too) So in desperation, I read the FRENCH version to find out how to power up the USB C ports so it would charge my laptop (TIP: set USB standby mode to ON, and set USB setting to high resolution to enable max resolution and 75htz refresh rate). I am connected via USB C but there is no audio and I have selected both the Philips audio devices (windows 11) to no avail... next I will need to install some drivers... but this is meant to be a UPNP device. The quick start manual is VERY MINIMAL (not text, just tiny pictures) and wholly insufficient. There seems to no user forums. or help pages. or way to contact Philips support easily. Great product, poor TINY Quick Start Guide, and so many features but no information how to make the most of a great product, or get the resolution and layouts right . I will have to find dedicated nerd videos on YouTube I suppose. I am a tech head who is an early adaptor and uses ALL the features of high end products and is even sent appliances for review. I wont be raving about this one. Tip for Philips - make a Video for users (for something OTHER than the cool KVM feature).. and put a red X on the quick start guide so its clearer what NOT to do when taking it out of the box... not a triangle which is unclear. fortunately I was careful and got it right - attaching the stand FIRST after picking it up by the STRAPS.
ข้อดี
beautiful and large and expensive and feature packed high end stuff
ข้อเสีย
1. poor (very small) Quick Start Guide. is should be A4 or A3. - especially considering the large amount of TINY DETAIL you need to see int he illustrations to know which ports to connect - there is high complexity in choosing a docking station setup.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Curved Business Monitor 49B2U5900CH 32:9 SuperWide curved monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2026-07-03
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Curved Business Monitor 49B2U5900CH 32:9 SuperWide curved monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2026-07-03
รัศมีความโค้งของจอภาพเป็นหน่วย มม.
ค่าเวลาการตอบสนองเท่ากับ SmartResponse
ระบบสี NTSC เป็นไปตามมาตรฐาน CIE1976, ระบบสี sRGB เป็นไปตามมาตรฐาน CIE1931
กิจกรรม เช่น การแบ่งปันหน้าจอ การสตรีมวิดีโอและเสียงออนไลน์ผ่านอินเทอร์เน็ตอาจส่งผลต่อประสิทธิภาพเครือข่าย ฮาร์ดแวร์ แบนด์วิธเครือข่ายของคุณได้ และประสิทธิภาพของเครือข่ายจะเป็นตัวกำหนดคุณภาพของเสียงและวิดีโอโดยรวม
สำหรับฟังก์ชั่นพลังงานและการชาร์จของ USB-C โน้ตบุ๊ค/อุปกรณ์ของคุณต้องสนับสนุนข้อมูลจำเพาะการจ่ายพลังงานมาตรฐาน USB-C โปรดตรวจสอบคู่มือผู้ใช้หรือผู้ผลิตโน้ตบุ๊คของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
หากการเชื่อมต่ออีเธอร์เน็ตของคุณช้า โปรดเข้าสู่เมนู OSD และเลือก USB 3.0 หรือเวอร์ชันสูงกว่าที่สามารถรองรับความเร็ว LAN ได้ถึง 1G
สำหรับการถ่ายทอดวิดีโอผ่าน USB-C โน้ตบุ๊ค/อุปกรณ์ของคุณต้องรองรับ USB-C โหมด DP Alt
การจัดอันดับ EPEAT มีผลในประเทศที่ Philips จดทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์เท่านั้น โปรดเยี่ยมชม https://www.epeat.net/ เพื่อดูสถานะการจดทะเบียนในประเทศของคุณ
เมื่อตั้ง USB-C ให้เป็นโหมดความละเอียดสูง จะทำให้รองรับความละเอียดสูงสุด 5120x1440@75Hz
จอภาพนี้จะจ่ายพลังงานได้สูงถึง 100 W (96 W แบบปกติ) การจ่ายพลังงานสูงสุดจะขึ้นกับอุปกรณ์ของคุณ
จะไม่นำ USB และ Power Delivery มารวมในการคำนวณการประหยัดพลังงานจาก PowerSensor
จอภาพอาจดูแตกต่างจากในภาพ
ผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริมที่ระบุไว้ในเอกสารฉบับนี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและภูมิภาค
RJ45 รองรับ PXE (Preboot eXecution Environment), MAC Address Pass-Through (MAPT) และ Wake on LAN (WOL) บนระบบที่เข้ากันได้ การรองรับอาจต่างกันไปตามการกำหนดค่าของระบบ
จอภาพอาจดูแตกต่างจากในภาพ
ผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริมที่ระบุไว้ในเอกสารฉบับนี้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและภูมิภาค