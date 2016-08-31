We are very disappointed that looking at the clock and seeing the clock illistrated on the front of the box it shows the clock as a 12 hour time and no mention that in fact we bought a 24 hour clock.However that is not an issue as I am ok with 24 hour., but I feel sorry for all those who can only read 12 hour time. Also it is extreemly difficult to set up.I must mention the previous electric clock ,which i had for 14 years was very easy to set.