ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

วิทยุนาฬิกาดิจิตอล

AJ3123/67

1.8

| (45) ตรวจดู

เริ่มต้นวันใหม่ในแบบของคุณ!

นาฬิกาปลุกวิทยุสวยหรูนี้จะช่วยปลุกคุณให้ตื่นได้ทันเวลา มีวิทยุ FM ในตัวที่ให้คุณสามารถเลือกว่าจะให้ปลุกด้วยเสียงเพลงจากสถานีโปรดหรือ Buzzer

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ปลุกด้วยเสียงจากรายการวิทยุหรือ Buzzer

เริ่มต้นวันใหม่ในแบบของคุณ!

ปลุกซ้ำเมื่อเลื่อนการปลุก

ปลุกซ้ำเมื่อเลื่อนการปลุก

หากต้องการนอนหลับต่อ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips มีคุณสมบัติเลื่อนการปลุก หากเสียงปลุกดังและตัวคุณต้องการนอนพักผ่อนต่ออีกสักนิด เพียงกดปุ่มปลุกซ้ำหนึ่งครั้ง แล้วกลับไปนอนต่อ 9 นาทีหลังจากนั้นเสียงปลุกจะดังขึ้นอีกครั้ง คุณสามารถกดปุ่มปลุกซ้ำได้ทุกๆ 9 นาทีจนกว่าคุณจะปิดเสียงปลุกพร้อมกัน

ปลุกเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเสียงจากวิทยุรายการโปรดหรือเสียงปลุก Buzzer

ปลุกเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเสียงจากวิทยุรายการโปรดหรือเสียงปลุก Buzzer

ต้อนรับเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเพลงจากสถานีที่คุณชื่นชอบหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เพียงตั้งให้วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips ปลุกคุณด้วยสถานีที่คุณเปิดฟังล่าสุดหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เมื่อถึงเวลาที่ตั้งค่าไว้ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips จะเปิดสถานีวิทยุนั้นหรือเปิดเสียง buzzer โดยอัตโนมัติ

ตั้งเวลา/เวลาปลุกได้ง่ายๆ

ตั้งเวลา/เวลาปลุกได้ง่ายๆ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

1.8

จาก 5

45

ตรวจดู

31/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Nice and simple

This is one of the best clock radios in the market. A simple design and overall quite good except having to put the battery for alarm to function.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

27/08/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Great to use

A nice and handy radio clock with dual alarm and its just simple but yet easy to use and its also selling cheap

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

30/04/2022

Australia

Australia

Fantastic Clock

Very easy to set time and alarm. Great having 24 hr clock - as stops confusion when you wake up after doing ND and it's dark - you know whether or not it is evening time or the middle of the night. After about 8 years it suddenly stopped, and I am disappointed that I ccan't get another one the same. Best alarm clock I have had.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

วันที่ใช้ 2020-04-29

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

วันที่ใช้ 2020-04-29

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี