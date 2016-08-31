รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
AJ3123/67
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นาฬิกาปลุกวิทยุสวยหรูนี้จะช่วยปลุกคุณให้ตื่นได้ทันเวลา มีวิทยุ FM ในตัวที่ให้คุณสามารถเลือกว่าจะให้ปลุกด้วยเสียงเพลงจากสถานีโปรดหรือ Buzzer
หากต้องการนอนหลับต่อ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips มีคุณสมบัติเลื่อนการปลุก หากเสียงปลุกดังและตัวคุณต้องการนอนพักผ่อนต่ออีกสักนิด เพียงกดปุ่มปลุกซ้ำหนึ่งครั้ง แล้วกลับไปนอนต่อ 9 นาทีหลังจากนั้นเสียงปลุกจะดังขึ้นอีกครั้ง คุณสามารถกดปุ่มปลุกซ้ำได้ทุกๆ 9 นาทีจนกว่าคุณจะปิดเสียงปลุกพร้อมกัน
ต้อนรับเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเพลงจากสถานีที่คุณชื่นชอบหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เพียงตั้งให้วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips ปลุกคุณด้วยสถานีที่คุณเปิดฟังล่าสุดหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เมื่อถึงเวลาที่ตั้งค่าไว้ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips จะเปิดสถานีวิทยุนั้นหรือเปิดเสียง buzzer โดยอัตโนมัติ
1.8
จาก 5
45
ตรวจดู
Kuzern04
31/08/2016
Singapore
Nice and simple
This is one of the best clock radios in the market. A simple design and overall quite good except having to put the battery for alarm to function.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Kuzern04
27/08/2016
Singapore
Great to use
A nice and handy radio clock with dual alarm and its just simple but yet easy to use and its also selling cheap
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Sleepy Head
30/04/2022
Australia
Fantastic Clock
Very easy to set time and alarm. Great having 24 hr clock - as stops confusion when you wake up after doing ND and it's dark - you know whether or not it is evening time or the middle of the night. After about 8 years it suddenly stopped, and I am disappointed that I ccan't get another one the same. Best alarm clock I have had.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
วันที่ใช้ 2020-04-29
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
วันที่ใช้ 2020-04-29