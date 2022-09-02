รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
AWP2712BLR/97
จำหน่ายในรุ่น
สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ สดชื่น พร้อมลุย
แผ่นกรอง GoZero Fitness ขจัดคลอรีนได้ถึง 99% และช่วยปรับปรุงรสชาติของน้ำประปา โดยที่น้ำยังไหลได้อย่างเต็มที่ไม่ติดขัด
20 ออนซ์/590 มล.
กรองได้ทันที
LDPE ปลอดสาร BPA
สีน้ำเงิน
แผ่นกรอง Fitness ผลิตจากไฟเบอร์ผงถ่านกัมมันต์อันล้ำสมัย สามารถขจัดคลอรีนได้ถึง 99%* และสารที่ทำให้เกิดรสชาติอื่นๆ โดยไม่ส่งผลกระทบต่อการไหลของน้ำ เพียงเติมขวด บีบ และดื่ม
ขวดมาพร้อมกับฝาครอบกันฝุ่น เพื่อให้ส่วนที่สัมผัสกับปากสะอาดอยู่เสมอ
การออกแบบป้องกันการรั่วซึมช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำจะไม่หกในกระเป๋าของคุณ
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
รางวัล
1.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
AngryBrid
02/09/2022
Singapore
Water leak
When I first use the bottle, there was a small leak and I thought maybe I didn't close it tightly or I overfilled the bottle. Subsequently, regardless of how I tried to close and not to overfill the bottle, there was still small leak. After using for 1 week, the leakage became worse! My tee-shirt was all wet so badly that as if I poured a cup of water onto myself. I regretted buying this bottle. Worst! I bought 2 bottles as I thought I can trust this product when it claimed to win Design Award 2021.
ข้อดี
Nil
ข้อเสีย
Bad deisgn. Water leaked each time I squeezed it.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle
วันที่ใช้ 2022-08-02
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle
วันที่ใช้ 2022-08-02
BrisGuy
13/06/2023
Australia
Terrible rubber flavoured water!!
Bought the GoZero with Active filter for work trips so I can have filtered tap water anywhere but I the water tastes disgusting, like an old tyre rubber flavour! Have washed the bottle many times and still the water tastes terrible. Why buy a water filter when the bottle makes the water taste horrible! I have a Brita water filter jug and it makes tap water taste great! Phillps, how could you get this so wrong? What a waste of money.
ข้อดี
Nothing.
ข้อเสีย
Can't drink the awful flavoured water
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter
วันที่ใช้ 2023-05-12
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter
วันที่ใช้ 2023-05-12
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