ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
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  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อพร้อม Bluetooth®

DS3480/98

5

| (4) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

เสียงที่เหมาะกับบ้านของคุณแบบไร้สาย

สามารถใช้งานได้กับ iPhone 5 และ iPod รุ่นล่าสุดผ่านหัวเสียบ Lightning ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อ DS3480 มอบเสียง Crystal-Clear Sound ได้แม้กำลังชาร์จไฟ ด้วยการสตรีมดนตรีผ่าน Bluetooth และมีแบตเตอรี่ที่สามารถชาร์จไฟใหม่ได้ คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบทเพลงได้ทุกแห่งแบบไร้สาย

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เสียงที่เหมาะกับบ้านของคุณแบบไร้สาย

  • พร้อมหัวเสียบ Lightning

  • สำหรับ iPod/iPhone

  • พอร์ต USB สำหรับชาร์จ

  • แบตเตอรี่แบบชาร์จใหม่ได้ 10W

ชาร์จรวดเร็วและเล่นเพลงผ่านช่องเสียบ Lightning

ชาร์จรวดเร็วและเล่นเพลงผ่านช่องเสียบ Lightning

เพลิดเพลินกับเพลงโปรดได้ในขณะชาร์จ iPod/iPhone ผ่านหัวเสียบ Lightning! เพียงเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับลำโพงโดยตรงเพื่อเล่นเพลงที่เลือกในคุณภาพเสียงยอดเยี่ยม ทั้งยังชาร์จไฟอุปกรณ์ของคุณขณะกำลังเล่นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว คุณจึงหมดกังวลเรื่องแบตเตอรี่หมด

การสตรีมเพลงไร้สายผ่าน Bluetooth

การสตรีมเพลงไร้สายผ่าน Bluetooth

Bluetooth คือเทคโนโลยีการสื่อสารไร้สายช่วงสั้นที่มีสัญญาณแรงและประหยัดพลังงาน เทคโนโลยีนี้ช่วยให้การเชื่อมต่อไร้สายกับอุปกรณ์ iPod/iPhone/iPad หรือกับอุปกรณ์ Bluetooth อื่นๆ เช่น สมาร์ทโฟน แท็บเล็ตหรือแม้แต่แลปทอปเป็นเรื่องง่าย คุณจึงสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเพลง เสียงจากวิดีโอหรือเกมแบบไร้สายได้ง่ายๆ บนลำโพงนี้

เสียงไดนามิกกระหึ่มทั่วทั้งห้อง

ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อนี้จะช่วยแต่งเติมห้องของคุณด้วยบรรยากาศแห่งเสียงที่เป็นธรรมชาติชัดใสและเสียงเบสอันทรงพลังลึกล้ำ ด้วยระบบการประมวลผลด้านเสียงดิจิตอลขั้นสูง ตัวขับเสียงที่ทำงานสองตัวและพอร์ตเบส

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

4

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

11/02/2022

Australia

Australia

Still great iPhone dock Bluetooth Speaker in 2022

Just bought this Philips Portable Bluetooth Speaker with iPhone dock in 2022 (second hand of course) for just $10 and its amazing. Who needs all those other overpriced cylindrical waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers? Plenty of cheap and nasty ones around too that you wouldn't touch. But this Philips one does everything today's Bluetooth speakers do in 2022 and much more! What sets this Philips Bluetooth / iPhone Speaker apart is the following: 1. Great sound for such a small speaker with lovely clear highs and mids. The lows come up good as well too due to the dynamic bass boost. You can always use the equalizer in your phone to adjust the sound but I find it's best with EQ off. 2. Nice attractive compact size that's not heavy and well made so it wont break easily. 3. Even though its close to 10 years old now the battery still runs for the specified 5 hours on Bluetooth at mid volume. How good is that? Though battery charging is slow by 2022 standards. This slow (trickle) charging is probably why the battery is still in such great condition. And obviously Philips used a high quality rechargeable battery with good overcharge protection. 4. Plug in the charger and it runs on mains as well. The speaker dock battery charges in the background whilst you are playing music through it. If your iPhone (5/6/7/8/X) is attached to the lightning connector/dock then your iPhone charges at the same time. So you can play music from your iPhone for as long as you like! And it will be charged when you remove it. Plus there is a USB charging port at the back in case you are using an android phone with Bluetooth. Or alternatively you can connect via the 3.5mm stereo port if your device doesn't have Bluetooth 5. Unlike most iPhone dock speakers made in 2013 this one has a native lightning port that was introduced with the iPhone 5 and is hence compatible will all subsequent iPhones (5/6/7/8/X/11/12/13) as the iPhone lightning port hasn't changed at all. I'm using an iPhone 8 with it and it works perfectly (music play and charging) 6. The Bluetooth is still compatible with all smartphones so it can be used with both Android phones.and iPhones. And the volume control on the dock syncs with your phone's Bluetooth volume. So you can control the volume either from the dock or from your phone. The only negatives I have are as follows: a) A built-in radio would have been nice given most phones don't have one built in. b) Some sort of bass, treble and loudness control could have been included. Though as mentioned your phone's equalizer partially makes up for this.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-10

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-10

19/12/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love time/weather

Have had product for over a year now. Recommended to anyone

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

09/04/2015

New Zealand

New Zealand

Really impressed!

Heard one of these in a waiting room and was impressed by the sound from such a compact unit. Few days later saw one one on sale and found it had many features I was after and even some I didn't know it had! Needed a small unit for the kitchen. Somewhere to drop the phone and charge easy. Check. Sound - superb quality. Check. Bluetooth. Check. Has an aux in for an airplay input from my airport express nearby. check. Has a 2nd usb for charging my families 30 pin iphones. check. Got it. Unboxed and set it up. Really impressive sound. I go to relocate it and pull the plug out and the sound keeps going!!! Didn't realise it has a battery as well. Stoked. All those features and truly portable. Far superior sound to anything else in its price bracket and even above. The highly rated UE boom doesn't come close. Very happy.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี