รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
ถูกออกแบบให้พกพาไปได้ทุกที่
เครื่องเล่นขนาดกะทัดรัดและพกพาได้สะดวก ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อนี้เปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพ ตัวเครื่องได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับการเดินทางที่มอบเสียงเปี่ยมพลังจาก iPod/iPhone ของคุณได้อย่างน่าทึ่ง เพื่อให้คุณได้สัมผัสความบันเทิงจากพลังเสียงคุณภาพเยี่ยมไม่ว่าจะอยู่ที่ใด
สำหรับ iPod/iPhone/iPad
การเล่นเกมจะไม่สมบูรณ์แบบเลย หากปราศจากเอฟเฟกต์เสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยม ตอนนี้ การเล่นเกมบนสมาร์ทโฟนหรืออุปกรณ์พกพาใดๆ ของคุณจะตื่นเต้นมากยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของ Philips ที่เพิ่มความกระหึ่มลงไปในเสียง สามารถฟังเสียงที่ดังและชัดเจน แล้วประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณก็จะก้าวสู่ระดับใหม่ ยิ่งกว่านั้นคุณยังสะดวกสบายได้มากขึ้น ด้วยการฟังผ่านทาง Bluetooth เพียงแค่ทำการเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth ไร้สายระหว่างอุปกรณ์พกพาเข้ากับลำโพงเชื่อมต่อ แล้วเล่นได้เลย
แอปพลิเคชันฟรีช่วยเพิ่มคุณสมบัติพิเศษที่โดดเด่นอื่นๆ ให้ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของคุณ คุณสามารถตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศ บอกเวลา และแม้แต่ใช้รูปภาพโปรดของคุณเป็นภาพพื้นหลัง ด้วย DockStudio คุณยังสามารถฟังสถานีวิทยุอินเตอร์เน็ตนับพันทั่วโลก การอัพเดตเพิ่มเติมของสกินและฟังก์ชันใหม่ๆ จะมีมาอีกในไม่ช้า
4.4
จาก 5
17
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
BOON_TECKCHEW
31/01/2012
Singapore
The Docking Speaker DS7700 is sleek and stylish. The sound system is loud and clear. It comes with a Bluetooth system, which you can talk on the phone and at the same times playing your favourite songs or radio. It is a perfect gift for my birthday. Thanks.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Lang_KwangHan
18/01/2012
Singapore
Beside the docking of the iPAD;seen to be less robust. This Fidelio DS7700 have reasonable good sound performance and;is portable enough in the sense that I can bring for picnic outing and without having to worry;for the battery to go flat as it has 10hr operation mode. I;will give a thumb up to this product.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
PhillipYEO
19/12/2011
Singapore
Excellent product.; It's slick in size, very portable, yet produces very good sound quality.; Like the fact that I can charge the iPhone and/or iPad when docked.; Love the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone - enables me to take the iPhone anywhere in the room and still play music through the docking speakers.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®