ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อพร้อม Bluetooth®

DS7700/98

4.4

| (17) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ถูกออกแบบให้พกพาไปได้ทุกที่

เครื่องเล่นขนาดกะทัดรัดและพกพาได้สะดวก ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อนี้เปี่ยมด้วยประสิทธิภาพ ตัวเครื่องได้รับการออกแบบมาสำหรับการเดินทางที่มอบเสียงเปี่ยมพลังจาก iPod/iPhone ของคุณได้อย่างน่าทึ่ง เพื่อให้คุณได้สัมผัสความบันเทิงจากพลังเสียงคุณภาพเยี่ยมไม่ว่าจะอยู่ที่ใด

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลง

ถูกออกแบบให้พกพาไปได้ทุกที่

  • สำหรับ iPod/iPhone/iPad

เอฟเฟกต์เสียงเพื่อการเล่นเกมที่เยี่ยมยอดผ่าน Bluetooth

การเล่นเกมจะไม่สมบูรณ์แบบเลย หากปราศจากเอฟเฟกต์เสียงที่ยอดเยี่ยม ตอนนี้ การเล่นเกมบนสมาร์ทโฟนหรืออุปกรณ์พกพาใดๆ ของคุณจะตื่นเต้นมากยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของ Philips ที่เพิ่มความกระหึ่มลงไปในเสียง สามารถฟังเสียงที่ดังและชัดเจน แล้วประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณก็จะก้าวสู่ระดับใหม่ ยิ่งกว่านั้นคุณยังสะดวกสบายได้มากขึ้น ด้วยการฟังผ่านทาง Bluetooth เพียงแค่ทำการเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth ไร้สายระหว่างอุปกรณ์พกพาเข้ากับลำโพงเชื่อมต่อ แล้วเล่นได้เลย

DockStudio App ฟรี สำหรับวิทยุอินเตอร์เน็ตและความสามารถที่น่าสนใจอื่นๆ

DockStudio App ฟรี สำหรับวิทยุอินเตอร์เน็ตและความสามารถที่น่าสนใจอื่นๆ

แอปพลิเคชันฟรีช่วยเพิ่มคุณสมบัติพิเศษที่โดดเด่นอื่นๆ ให้ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของคุณ คุณสามารถตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศ บอกเวลา และแม้แต่ใช้รูปภาพโปรดของคุณเป็นภาพพื้นหลัง ด้วย DockStudio คุณยังสามารถฟังสถานีวิทยุอินเตอร์เน็ตนับพันทั่วโลก การอัพเดตเพิ่มเติมของสกินและฟังก์ชันใหม่ๆ จะมีมาอีกในไม่ช้า

เคลือบอะลูมิเนียมที่แข็งแรง ทนทาน และซองบรรจุเพื่อการปกป้องเต็มรูปแบบ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.4

จาก 5

17

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

3
2
1

31/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The Docking Speaker DS7700 is sleek and stylish. The sound system is loud and clear. It comes with a Bluetooth system, which you can talk on the phone and at the same times playing your favourite songs or radio. It is a perfect gift for my birthday. Thanks.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

18/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Beside the docking of the iPAD;seen to be less robust. This Fidelio DS7700 have reasonable good sound performance and;is portable enough in the sense that I can bring for picnic outing and without having to worry;for the battery to go flat as it has 10hr operation mode. I;will give a thumb up to this product.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

19/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product.; It's slick in size, very portable, yet produces very good sound quality.; Like the fact that I can charge the iPhone and/or iPad when docked.; Love the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone - enables me to take the iPhone anywhere in the room and still play music through the docking speakers.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี