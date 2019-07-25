รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
FC8083/01
1400W
อุปกรณ์เสริม 3 ชิ้น
มือจับที่ออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์นี้ช่วยให้สะดวกในการใช้งาน การออกแบบให้มีความยาวพิเศษช่วยให้คุณซอกซอนได้ไกลยิ่งขึ้น ให้คุณทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายแม้ในส่วนที่ยากแก่การเข้าถึง
ด้ามจับพิเศษง่ายต่อการถือ พร้อมฟังก์ชันหมุนเก็บสายไฟ
ประสิทธิภาพยอดเยี่ยมไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นประเภทใด คุณสามารถปรับหัวดูดได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยตัวควบคุมด้วยเท้า ใช้แปรงป้องกันบนพื้นแข็งและใช้แผ่นความร้อนเรียบลื่นเพื่อทำความสะอาดพรม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นผิวประเภทใด คุณจะได้รับประโยชน์อย่างเต็มที่จากการทำความสะอาดที่อ่อนโยนและทั่วถึงเสมอ
3.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
CBLIM
25/07/2019
Singapore
A good product but can be improved further for certain features
The retractable power cord is 4.8m, is shorter than other brands. Not long enough to vacuum HDB home living hall and master bedroom To recommend retractable power cord to be around 6.5m To suggest to improve on the handle (make it bigger in diameter and bent at about 90 deg to floor) so that it is more comfortable to grip during vacuuming
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
desmond
03/09/2019
Singapore
vacuum hose too short
Speed control breakdown two times less than a year
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag