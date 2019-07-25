ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
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  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
  • ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน

ยกเลิกการผลิต

EasySpeedเครื่องดูดฝุ่นมีถุงเก็บฝุ่น

FC8083/01

3
| (2) ตรวจดู
ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน
เครื่องดูดฝุ่นขนาดกะทัดรัดจาก Philips เพื่อการทำความสะอาดที่มีประสิทธิภาพ จัดเก็บและเคลื่อนย้ายได้สะดวก ทั้งยังใช้งานง่ายเนื่องจากมีน้ำหนักเบา ขนาดกะทัดรัด สัมผัสกับอิสระในการทำความสะอาด พร้อมผลลัพธ์การทำความสะอาดที่ดีเยี่ยม
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เครื่องดูดฝุ่นขนาดกะทัดรัด

ตัวเครื่องเล็กแต่ทรงพลังจากภายใน

  • 1400W

  • อุปกรณ์เสริม 3 ชิ้น

เข้าถึงทุกซอกมุมด้วยมือจับออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์มีความยาวพิเศษ

เข้าถึงทุกซอกมุมด้วยมือจับออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์มีความยาวพิเศษ

มือจับที่ออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์นี้ช่วยให้สะดวกในการใช้งาน การออกแบบให้มีความยาวพิเศษช่วยให้คุณซอกซอนได้ไกลยิ่งขึ้น ให้คุณทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายแม้ในส่วนที่ยากแก่การเข้าถึง

ด้ามจับพิเศษง่ายต่อการถือ พร้อมฟังก์ชันหมุนเก็บสายไฟ

ด้ามจับพิเศษง่ายต่อการถือ พร้อมฟังก์ชันหมุนเก็บสายไฟ

ด้ามจับพิเศษง่ายต่อการถือ พร้อมฟังก์ชันหมุนเก็บสายไฟ

หัวดูดสำหรับพื้นแข็งและพื้นนุ่มเพื่อการทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง

หัวดูดสำหรับพื้นแข็งและพื้นนุ่มเพื่อการทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง

ประสิทธิภาพยอดเยี่ยมไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นประเภทใด คุณสามารถปรับหัวดูดได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยตัวควบคุมด้วยเท้า ใช้แปรงป้องกันบนพื้นแข็งและใช้แผ่นความร้อนเรียบลื่นเพื่อทำความสะอาดพรม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นผิวประเภทใด คุณจะได้รับประโยชน์อย่างเต็มที่จากการทำความสะอาดที่อ่อนโยนและทั่วถึงเสมอ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

5
3
1

25/07/2019

Singapore

Singapore

A good product but can be improved further for certain features

The retractable power cord is 4.8m, is shorter than other brands. Not long enough to vacuum HDB home living hall and master bedroom To recommend retractable power cord to be around 6.5m To suggest to improve on the handle (make it bigger in diameter and bent at about 90 deg to floor) so that it is more comfortable to grip during vacuuming

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

03/09/2019

Singapore

Singapore

vacuum hose too short

Speed control breakdown two times less than a year

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasySpeed FC8083/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี