ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
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  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
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  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
  • ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Easy Touchเครื่องรีดไอน้ำแบบตั้งได้

GC486/30

4.1
| (20) ตรวจดู

1 รางวัล

ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน
เครื่องพ่นไอน้ำสำหรับรีดผ้า EasyTouch ใหม่ของเราออกแบบมาให้มีขนาดกะทัดรัดแต่ทรงพลัง โซลูชันการทำไอน้ำที่เป็นหัวใจสำคัญที่สำคัญนี้เหมาะสำหรับการขจัดรอยยับได้อย่างรวดเร็วในทุกๆ วัน
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ด้วยเครื่องพ่นไอน้ำขนาดกะทัดรัดที่สุดจาก Philips

ขจัดรอยยับอย่างง่ายดายทุกวัน

  • 1800W 35 ก./นาที

  • แผ่นไอน้ำใหญ่ขึ้นถึง 40%*

  • ช่องเติมน้ำใหญ่ขึ้น 80%*

  • การตั้งค่าไอน้ำ 3 แบบ

พลังแรงกว่า 20% * ด้วยไอน้ำต่อเนื่อง 35 ก./นาที

พลังแรงกว่า 20% * ด้วยไอน้ำต่อเนื่อง 35 ก./นาที

เครื่องพ่นไอน้ำ EasyTouch มีพลังมากขึ้นถึง 20%* เมื่อเทียบกับรุ่นก่อนหน้าด้วยการพ่นไอน้ำพลังแรงต่อเนื่อง 35 ก./นาทีผ่านหัวพ่นไอน้ำ ซึ่งช่วยขจัดรอยยับในการเคลื่อนหัวพ่นเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

ไอน้ำ 3 ระดับสำหรับเนื้อผ้าต่างประเภท

ไอน้ำ 3 ระดับสำหรับเนื้อผ้าต่างประเภท

ตั้งค่าระดับไอน้ำที่ต้องการเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดบนเนื้อผ้าแต่ละประเภท ใช้ระดับไอน้ำน้อยสำหรับผ้าเนื้อบาง และการตั้งค่าไอน้ำที่ทรงพลังขึ้นสำหรับผ้าเนื้อหนาหรือเสื้อโค้ท

ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดเก็บง่าย

ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดเก็บง่าย

ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดเก็บง่าย

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.1

จาก 5

20

ตรวจดู

1

29/05/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer Review

I really love this steamer as its very easy to iron my dresses and I can just do it very quickly without rebound of the wrinkles. We use it often for shirts and dresses

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

31/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Great buy

Delivery was fast. Can steam my clothes without much fuss for small loads so no complaints. Not sure if it will work as well for prolonged usage.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

22/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Another Philips Garment Steamer i bought!

Great product, been a user of Philips Garment Steamer and this never disappoint me

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. ทดสอบโดยสถาบันบุคคลที่สามสำหรับประเภทแบคทีเรีย Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ด้วยการรีดไอน้ำเป็นเวลา 1 นาที (มาตรฐานทางเทคนิคสำหรับ Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. เปรียบเทียบกับ GC509