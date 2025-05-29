รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
GC486/30
1800W 35 ก./นาที
แผ่นไอน้ำใหญ่ขึ้นถึง 40%*
ช่องเติมน้ำใหญ่ขึ้น 80%*
การตั้งค่าไอน้ำ 3 แบบ
เครื่องพ่นไอน้ำ EasyTouch มีพลังมากขึ้นถึง 20%* เมื่อเทียบกับรุ่นก่อนหน้าด้วยการพ่นไอน้ำพลังแรงต่อเนื่อง 35 ก./นาทีผ่านหัวพ่นไอน้ำ ซึ่งช่วยขจัดรอยยับในการเคลื่อนหัวพ่นเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง
ตั้งค่าระดับไอน้ำที่ต้องการเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดบนเนื้อผ้าแต่ละประเภท ใช้ระดับไอน้ำน้อยสำหรับผ้าเนื้อบาง และการตั้งค่าไอน้ำที่ทรงพลังขึ้นสำหรับผ้าเนื้อหนาหรือเสื้อโค้ท
ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดเก็บง่าย
รางวัล
4.1
จาก 5
20
ตรวจดู
Seep1
29/05/2025
Singapore
Philips Easy Touch Stand Steamer Review
I really love this steamer as its very easy to iron my dresses and I can just do it very quickly without rebound of the wrinkles. We use it often for shirts and dresses
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
SallyKMY
31/12/2020
Singapore
Great buy
Delivery was fast. Can steam my clothes without much fuss for small loads so no complaints. Not sure if it will work as well for prolonged usage.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
Danthegteat
22/12/2020
Singapore
Another Philips Garment Steamer i bought!
Great product, been a user of Philips Garment Steamer and this never disappoint me
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Easy Touch GC486/36 Stand Steamer
ทดสอบโดยสถาบันบุคคลที่สามสำหรับประเภทแบคทีเรีย Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ด้วยการรีดไอน้ำเป็นเวลา 1 นาที (มาตรฐานทางเทคนิคสำหรับ Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
เปรียบเทียบกับ GC509