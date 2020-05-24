ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ตัวช่วยของคุณกับหลากหลายเมนู
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  • ตัวช่วยของคุณกับหลากหลายเมนู
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Viva Collectionหม้อหุงข้าวมีเมนูระบบ Fuzzy Logic

HD3031/35

3.5
| (68) ตรวจดู
ตัวช่วยของคุณกับหลากหลายเมนู
หม้อหุงข้าวอเนกประสงค์ Philips เป็นหม้อหุงข้าวที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการทำอาหารรสอร่อยและดีต่อสุขภาพ ตัวเครื่องมีเมนู 10 เมนูที่ออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะเพื่อให้เข้ากับวัตถุดิบหลากชนิด
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

โปรแกรมการหุงอัตโนมัติและอัจฉริยะเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุด

ตัวช่วยของคุณกับหลากหลายเมนู

  • 1.0 ลิตร

Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot

มองเห็นได้ชัดด้วยแผงหน้าจอดิจิตอลขนาดใหญ่

มองเห็นได้ชัดด้วยแผงหน้าจอดิจิตอลขนาดใหญ่

ช่องระบายไอน้ำสามารถถอดเพื่อทำความสะอาดได้ง่าย

ช่องระบายไอน้ำสามารถถอดเพื่อทำความสะอาดได้ง่าย

หมั่นล้างช่องระบายไอน้ำเพื่อขจัดคราบตกค้าง เพียงถอดช่องระบายไอน้ำออกจากฝาปิดด้านบนของเครื่องแล้วทำความสะอาดให้ทั่ว

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.5

จาก 5

68

ตรวจดู

24/05/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

พนักงานฟิลิปส์

Simpel dan Banyak Fitur!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Selama wfh memasak jadi lebih praktis pakai Philips HD 3038, terdapat pilihan level yang bisa kita atur, selain menanak nasi bisa juga untuk mengukus makanan, juga kualitas bahan material terlihat sangat kokoh.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3038/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2020-04-24

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3038/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic

Date of Use 2020-04-24

02/06/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality rice cooker

The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

18/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Simple to use

I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี