รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HD3031/35
1.0 ลิตร
มองเห็นได้ชัดด้วยแผงหน้าจอดิจิตอลขนาดใหญ่
หมั่นล้างช่องระบายไอน้ำเพื่อขจัดคราบตกค้าง เพียงถอดช่องระบายไอน้ำออกจากฝาปิดด้านบนของเครื่องแล้วทำความสะอาดให้ทั่ว
3.5
จาก 5
68
ตรวจดู
nizarazu
24/05/2020
Indonesia
พนักงานฟิลิปส์
Simpel dan Banyak Fitur!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Selama wfh memasak jadi lebih praktis pakai Philips HD 3038, terdapat pilihan level yang bisa kita atur, selain menanak nasi bisa juga untuk mengukus makanan, juga kualitas bahan material terlihat sangat kokoh.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3038/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2020-04-24
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3038/30 Penanak Nasi Fuzzy Logic
Date of Use 2020-04-24
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good quality rice cooker
The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
AgnesL
18/12/2020
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Simple to use
I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker