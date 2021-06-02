รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HD3038/35
1.8 ลิตร
10 ถ้วย
นอกจากนี้ ยังมีฟังก์ชั่นตัวตั้งเวลาไว้สำหรับตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้าเมื่อคุณต้องการให้ปรุงอาหาร กดปุ่ม 'ตัวตั้งเวลา'' เพื่อตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้าได้ตั้งแต่ 2~12 ชั่วโมง ฟังก์ชันตัวตั้งเวลาสามารถตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้าได้ถึง 12 ชั่วโมงเพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจว่าจะได้รับประทานข้าวและอาหารตามเวลาที่ต้องการ
เมนูอาหาร 6 เมนูเพื่อความหลากหลายของอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ
ใช้ฟังก์ชันอุ่นเพื่ออุ่นข้าวให้ร้อนนานขึ้น เมื่อกระบวนการหุงข้าวเสร็จสมบูรณ์ หม้อหุงข้าวจะสวิตช์ไปที่โหมดอุ่นโดยอัตโนมัติ
3.8
จาก 5
46
ตรวจดู
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good quality rice cooker
The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
AgnesL
18/12/2020
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Simple to use
I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Singdog
22/04/2020
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Versatile rice cooker
Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker