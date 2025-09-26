ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • กะทัดรัด สารพัดประโยชน์ ทำอาหารง่าย!
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  • กะทัดรัด สารพัดประโยชน์ ทำอาหารง่าย!
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Rice Cooker 3000 Seriesหม้อหุงข้าว 0.54 ล.

HD3064/35

4.9
| (7) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
กะทัดรัด สารพัดประโยชน์ ทำอาหารง่าย!
Philips 3000 ซีรีส์ทำอาหารด้วยขนาดกะทัดรัดสมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก โดยมีเมนูอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนูเพื่อทำอาหารคล่อง ไม่ว่าจะหุงข้าว ทำกับข้าว และอีกมากมาย
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ขนาดเหมาะที่สุดกับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก มีเมนูอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนู

กะทัดรัด สารพัดประโยชน์ ทำอาหารง่าย!

  • ข้าว 0.54 ล.

  • 400W

  • สีขาว

  • 5 เมนู

ขนาดกะทัดรัดสมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก

ขนาดกะทัดรัดสมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก

ขนาดกะทัดรัด 0.54 ล. เป็นปริมาณการปรุงและเก็บอาหารที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก

เมนูทำอาหารอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนู

เมนูทำอาหารอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนู

เมนูปรุงอาหารอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนูพร้อมฟังก์ชันหลากหลายสำหรับข้าว มื้ออาหาร ซุป และคุณสมบัติอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

หม้อด้านในเคลือบกันติดพื้นผิวแบบบาคุฮันเซกิ

หม้อด้านในเคลือบกันติดพื้นผิวแบบบาคุฮันเซกิ

ป้องกันการขีดข่วนอย่างสูงเพื่อความคงทนยาวนาน ให้ความร้อนอย่างสม่ำเสมอและคงที่ ทั้งยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการป้องกันรอยขีดข่วนอย่างสูง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.9

จาก 5

7

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

3
2
1

26/09/2025

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Great rice cooker

The rice cooker looks good and does what it was meant to do well. Its very easy to use and you get good quality ok cooked rice

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

21/09/2025

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Simple and stylish modern rice cooker

It’s sleek and small yet able to cook rice for 2-4 person depending on their appetite. Also stylish with pink and white colour. Overall pleasant use.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

20/09/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Very cutesy, very demure..

Love the colour and design and how compact it is. I can easily put this away in my kitchen cabinet when I'm done cooking. Just nice for our little family of 3 (2 adults and 1 toddler).

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี