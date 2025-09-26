รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ข้าว 0.54 ล.
400W
สีขาว
5 เมนู
ขนาดกะทัดรัด 0.54 ล. เป็นปริมาณการปรุงและเก็บอาหารที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับครอบครัวขนาดเล็ก
เมนูปรุงอาหารอัตโนมัติ 5 เมนูพร้อมฟังก์ชันหลากหลายสำหรับข้าว มื้ออาหาร ซุป และคุณสมบัติอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
ป้องกันการขีดข่วนอย่างสูงเพื่อความคงทนยาวนาน ให้ความร้อนอย่างสม่ำเสมอและคงที่ ทั้งยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการป้องกันรอยขีดข่วนอย่างสูง
4.9
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Derek61
26/09/2025
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Great rice cooker
The rice cooker looks good and does what it was meant to do well. Its very easy to use and you get good quality ok cooked rice
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
Ridleysretro
21/09/2025
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Simple and stylish modern rice cooker
It’s sleek and small yet able to cook rice for 2-4 person depending on their appetite. Also stylish with pink and white colour. Overall pleasant use.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
GenZ04
20/09/2024
Singapore
Very cutesy, very demure..
Love the colour and design and how compact it is. I can easily put this away in my kitchen cabinet when I'm done cooking. Just nice for our little family of 3 (2 adults and 1 toddler).
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L