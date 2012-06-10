รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
7 เมนู
ไฟแสดงสถานะบนจอ LCD 7 ดวงมีตัวตั้งเวลา
สีขาว
พลังงานเอาต์พุตสูงสุดขณะเตรียมอาหารสูงถึง 2000W
เตาแม่เหล็กไฟฟ้า Philips ลดระยะเวลาในการเตรียมอาหารลงถึง 1/3 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับการเตรียมอาหารด้วยแก๊สแบบเก่า ผลลัพธ์จากห้องทดลองที่ทำการทดสอบอิสระ Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. หมายเหต: สามารถรับผลการทดสอบได้โดยการเขียนคำร้อง
นึ่ง, สตูว์, ผัด, ซุป/โจ๊ก, ต้ม, อุ่นอาหาร, ฮอทพอท ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับระดับพลังงานหรือเวลาในการเตรียมอาหารในขณะที่ตั้งโปรแกรมการเตรียมอาหารได้
3.9
จาก 5
24
ตรวจดู
96%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
debasissaha
10/06/2012
Singapore
its really a very nice, safety secure, clean, healthy, easy to use, etc. etc.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker
PatrickGoh
18/01/2012
Singapore
Explemary case of cooking with gas or fire. Safety comes first. Sleek and well designed.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker
MalcolmLee
27/11/2011
Singapore
My wife loves how fast and efficient the induction cooker boil my water. Good for steamboat too. This sits next to our gas stove nicely.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HD4917 Induction cooker