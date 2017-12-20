ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ยกเลิกการผลิต

เครื่องผสมอาหารแบบตั้ง

HR1565/50

3.2

| (5) ตรวจดู

ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

การทำเค้ก, พาย และขนมปังแบบโฮมเมดที่แสนอร่อยสำหรับทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณจะไม่ใช่เรื่องยากลำบากอีกต่อไป เครื่องผสมอาหารทั้งแบบโถและแบบตั้งขนาด 400 W ของ Philips จะทำงานแทนคุณ คุณสามารถทำส่วนผสมที่แสนวิเศษได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ผู้ช่วยประจำครัวของคุณอย่างแท้จริง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เครื่องผสมอาหารพร้อมโถหมุน

ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

  • 400 วัตต์

  • เครื่องตีผสมอาหารสแตนเลสสตีล

  • เกลียวนวดแป้ง โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 400 วัตต์

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 400 วัตต์

มอเตอร์ 400 วัตต์ ประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อใช้งานกับส่วนผสมหลายชนิด

โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

ขาตั้งเครื่องผสมอาหาร

ขาตั้งเครื่องผสมอาหาร

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.2

จาก 5

5

ตรวจดู

2

20/12/2017

Singapore

Singapore

My Phillips mixer .

I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

28/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

04/09/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Great for cakes & cookies but not bread

Pros: This product has been with me for a good 3-4 years (though I use it infrequently) and it's great for cake, cookie batter mixing. Anything gentle. Affordable price for baking beginners. Light and compact so easy to store and move around. Cons: Motor gets hot when mixing for too long. Plastic bowl gets scratches from hooks. This mixer is definitely not for bread doughs cos it keeps climbing up the hook, barely mixing anything, and the lock loosens and tilt head pops up, I have to hold it down and the motor head gets hot very quickly. Cannot whip up small amounts of egg whites well (by small, i mean 2 egg whites) and gets overmixed very quickly. Conclusion: If you are going for gentle mixing, this mixer is about as good as a hand mixer. In fact, a hand mixer can handle small amounts of egg whites and whips them up well. So unless you just want a handsfree, affordable mixer to handle some occassional baking, this product is great. Otherwise, a handmixer does a better job.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี