รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR1565/50
ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
การทำเค้ก, พาย และขนมปังแบบโฮมเมดที่แสนอร่อยสำหรับทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณจะไม่ใช่เรื่องยากลำบากอีกต่อไป เครื่องผสมอาหารทั้งแบบโถและแบบตั้งขนาด 400 W ของ Philips จะทำงานแทนคุณ คุณสามารถทำส่วนผสมที่แสนวิเศษได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ผู้ช่วยประจำครัวของคุณอย่างแท้จริง
400 วัตต์
เครื่องตีผสมอาหารสแตนเลสสตีล
เกลียวนวดแป้ง โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร
มอเตอร์ 400 วัตต์ ประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อใช้งานกับส่วนผสมหลายชนิด
3.2
จาก 5
5
ตรวจดู
Jackie16
20/12/2017
Singapore
My Phillips mixer .
I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
JaslynNeo
28/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Maddie
04/09/2015
Singapore
Great for cakes & cookies but not bread
Pros: This product has been with me for a good 3-4 years (though I use it infrequently) and it's great for cake, cookie batter mixing. Anything gentle. Affordable price for baking beginners. Light and compact so easy to store and move around. Cons: Motor gets hot when mixing for too long. Plastic bowl gets scratches from hooks. This mixer is definitely not for bread doughs cos it keeps climbing up the hook, barely mixing anything, and the lock loosens and tilt head pops up, I have to hold it down and the motor head gets hot very quickly. Cannot whip up small amounts of egg whites well (by small, i mean 2 egg whites) and gets overmixed very quickly. Conclusion: If you are going for gentle mixing, this mixer is about as good as a hand mixer. In fact, a hand mixer can handle small amounts of egg whites and whips them up well. So unless you just want a handsfree, affordable mixer to handle some occassional baking, this product is great. Otherwise, a handmixer does a better job.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers