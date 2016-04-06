ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายรีโมทคอนโทรล
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายรีโมทคอนโทรล
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Immersive Soundโฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล

HTS3531/98

3.3

| (4) ตรวจดู

เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง

นำพลังเสียงของโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณ! ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยตัวขับลำโพงติดผนังที่ให้พลังเสียงเซอร์ราวด์อันทรงพลังและการลดอัตราการสุ่มสัญญาณ DVD วิดีโอที่ 1080p ผ่าน HDMI เพื่อให้ภาพในระดับที่ใกล้เคียงกับ HD

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

จากลำโพงขนาดกะทัดรัด

เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง

  • DVD

ตัวขับลำโพงแบบเปิดที่ให้พลังเสียงเต็มพลัง

ตัวขับลำโพงแบบเปิดที่ให้พลังเสียงเต็มพลัง

EasyLink เพื่อควบคุมอุปกรณ์ HDMI CEC ทั้งหมดด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลเพียงเครื่องเดียว

EasyLink เพื่อควบคุมอุปกรณ์ HDMI CEC ทั้งหมดด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลเพียงเครื่องเดียว

EasyLink ช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุมอุปกรณ์หลายชิ้นได้ด้วยรีโมทหนึ่งเดียว เช่น เครื่องเล่น DVD, เครื่องเล่น Blu-ray, ลำโพง Soundbar, โฮมเธียเตอร์ และอุปกรณ์อื่นๆ สำหรับทีวี โดยใช้โปรโตคอลมาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรม HDMI CEC เพื่อแบ่งปันการใช้งานระหว่างอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ผ่านสาย HDMI คุณสามารถใช้งานอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดที่มี HDMI CEC ได้พร้อมกันเพียงกดปุ่มครั้งเดียว สามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันสแตนด์บายและการเล่นได้แสนง่าย

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าเพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/MP3

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าเพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/MP3

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าช่วยให้คุณเล่นเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 หรือแลปทอปได้โดยตรงผ่านการเชื่อมต่อที่แสนง่ายกับระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณ เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์เสียงเข้ากับแจ็ค Audio In เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพเสียงชั้นเลิศของระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน Philips

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.3

จาก 5

4

ตรวจดู

5
1

06/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Great sound

This theater system is great, the sound is really good although it only works when im playing a DVD, I want to have it operating for normal television use as well but have tried everything. If there a specific instructions for this id love to know! Perhaps it doesnt have the capability for it, but im sure it does!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

This product is good value

The quality of sound improves the very tinny flat screen TV to something that resembles a high quality unit.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Good sound for the price, however some letdowns

I like the styling of this product and the sound quality if good for the price. However the following things are dissapointing: - Operating system is very slow to start and change function modes, makes the remote frustrating to use as you often press the button more times than you should. - Display screen is difficult to read in the day time - My unit has a fault where the radio detunes to static after a peroid of play, changing the function mode to something else and changing back to radio restores functionality (I spoke with customer service, they checked that it had the latest firmwear installed and then recommended I take it back to the store).

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี