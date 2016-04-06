I like the styling of this product and the sound quality if good for the price. However the following things are dissapointing: - Operating system is very slow to start and change function modes, makes the remote frustrating to use as you often press the button more times than you should. - Display screen is difficult to read in the day time - My unit has a fault where the radio detunes to static after a peroid of play, changing the function mode to something else and changing back to radio restores functionality (I spoke with customer service, they checked that it had the latest firmwear installed and then recommended I take it back to the store).