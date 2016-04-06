รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HTS3531/98
เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง
นำพลังเสียงของโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณ! ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยตัวขับลำโพงติดผนังที่ให้พลังเสียงเซอร์ราวด์อันทรงพลังและการลดอัตราการสุ่มสัญญาณ DVD วิดีโอที่ 1080p ผ่าน HDMI เพื่อให้ภาพในระดับที่ใกล้เคียงกับ HD
DVD
EasyLink ช่วยให้คุณสามารถควบคุมอุปกรณ์หลายชิ้นได้ด้วยรีโมทหนึ่งเดียว เช่น เครื่องเล่น DVD, เครื่องเล่น Blu-ray, ลำโพง Soundbar, โฮมเธียเตอร์ และอุปกรณ์อื่นๆ สำหรับทีวี โดยใช้โปรโตคอลมาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรม HDMI CEC เพื่อแบ่งปันการใช้งานระหว่างอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ผ่านสาย HDMI คุณสามารถใช้งานอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดที่มี HDMI CEC ได้พร้อมกันเพียงกดปุ่มครั้งเดียว สามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันสแตนด์บายและการเล่นได้แสนง่าย
สัญญาณเสียงเข้าช่วยให้คุณเล่นเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 หรือแลปทอปได้โดยตรงผ่านการเชื่อมต่อที่แสนง่ายกับระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณ เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์เสียงเข้ากับแจ็ค Audio In เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพเสียงชั้นเลิศของระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน Philips
3.3
จาก 5
4
ตรวจดู
Louie
06/04/2016
Australia
Great sound
This theater system is great, the sound is really good although it only works when im playing a DVD, I want to have it operating for normal television use as well but have tried everything. If there a specific instructions for this id love to know! Perhaps it doesnt have the capability for it, but im sure it does!
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Bazz
25/08/2013
Australia
This product is good value
The quality of sound improves the very tinny flat screen TV to something that resembles a high quality unit.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Frisb
25/08/2013
Australia
Good sound for the price, however some letdowns
I like the styling of this product and the sound quality if good for the price. However the following things are dissapointing: - Operating system is very slow to start and change function modes, makes the remote frustrating to use as you often press the button more times than you should. - Display screen is difficult to read in the day time - My unit has a fault where the radio detunes to static after a peroid of play, changing the function mode to something else and changing back to radio restores functionality (I spoke with customer service, they checked that it had the latest firmwear installed and then recommended I take it back to the store).
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3531 5.1 Home theater