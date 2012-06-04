รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HTS3562/98
เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง
นำพลังเสียงของโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณ! ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยลำโพงที่มีตัวขับเสียงให้เสียงเซอร์ราวอันทรงพลัง 600W และดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นแผ่นดิสก์ 3D Blu-ray
3D Blu-ray
DivX Plus HD บนเครื่องเล่น Blu-ray และ/หรือ เครื่องเล่น DVD ของคุณ มีเทคโนโลยี DivX ล่าสุดเพื่อให้คุณได้เพลิดเพลินกับวิดีโอ HD และภาพยนตร์จากอินเตอร์เน็ตได้โดยตรงบนทีวี Philips HD หรือบน PC เทคโนโลยี DivX Plus HD รองรับการเล่นเนื้อหา DivX Plus (วิดีโอ H.264 HD พร้อมเสียง AAC คุณภาพสูงในรูปแบบไฟล์ MKV) และยังรองรับเวอร์ชันก่อนหน้าของวิดีโอ DivX ได้สูงถึง 1080p กล่าวได้ว่าเทคโนโลยี DivX Plus HD เหมาะสำหรับวิดีโอดิจิตอล HD อย่างแท้จริง
2.7
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
Meng_CheongTham
04/06/2012
Singapore
Good buy and value for money.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
SenaYeo
15/06/2012
Singapore
On first installation, HDMI ARC did not work. That is to say after connecting to the TV, the sound from the TV cannot be connected to the audio system. Referring to the manual, I had to reset to default factory settings. It works! Disappointingly, being a basic model, there's no resume play after pressing the stop button during midplay of a Bluray movie. Overall, it's just an average sound home theater. Not immersive sound as clamed.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
BeeOOI
03/12/2015
Malaysia
Very poor quality. After 1 year, power supply damage.
Not reliable. The power supply malfunction just slightly after 1 year. I used it less than 10 movies. Even call the help desk but not helpful. Disappointed.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
หากต้องการอัพเกรดการเข้าใช้ YouTube และ Picasa โปรดไปที่ www.philips.com/support