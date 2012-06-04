On first installation, HDMI ARC did not work. That is to say after connecting to the TV, the sound from the TV cannot be connected to the audio system. Referring to the manual, I had to reset to default factory settings. It works! Disappointingly, being a basic model, there's no resume play after pressing the stop button during midplay of a Bluray movie. Overall, it's just an average sound home theater. Not immersive sound as clamed.