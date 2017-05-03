คำค้นหา

    How to clean your steam iron

    descale steam generators
    descale steam irons
    descale garment steamers

    Steam generators

    Steam irons

    Garment steamers

    How to clean your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators

    Steam generators

    descale steam irons

    Steam irons

    descale garment steamers

    Garment steamers

    Select your steam iron

    Which steam iron do I have?
    FAQs
    Contact Us
    product type number

    You can find the product name on the side of your steam iron

     

    It is very easy to find the name if your steam iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam iron. The name of your product is written there such as Azur Elite, Azur Advanced etc...

    Why descale a steam iron?

    Over time, steam irons can build up scale . The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Regular descaling prevents problems such as brown stains on your clothes, brown water, and leaking. Cleaning your steam iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your iron.

    How to clean your steam iron

    Self Clean function

    All Philips steam irons

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
    2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
    3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
    4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
    5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 
    6. Repeat this whole process once a month, or more if necessary.

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    video thumbnail

    Quick Calc Release function

    Azur Performer Plus (GC4501, GC4510, GC4511, GC4512, GC4513, GC4514, GC4520, GC4521, GC4522, GC4523) | Azur Pro ( GC4880, GC4884, GC4885)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool.
    2. Lie the iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock at the back of your iron.
    3. Remove the scale container. Empty, rinse and dry it.
    4. Wipe away any scale or residue around the opening on the iron. Re-insert the container and lock in place. 
    5. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    video thumbnail

    Quick Calc Release function

    Azur Elite (GC503X) | Azur Elite Avanced (GC493X)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug the iron and make sure that the iron is cool.
    2. Hold the appliance in vertical position over the sink. Flip up the lever of Quick Calc Release collector, and pull it out
    3. Clean the Quick Calc Release collector with water
    4. Gently shake the appliance to allow scale particles to fall out
    5. Insert the Quick Calc Release collector back into the appliance and push down the lever (“click”) to lock the collector.
    6. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.

    See how to clean your Philips iron

    video thumbnail

    Built-in Calc Container function 

    Azur Performer Plus (GC4506, GC4515, GC4516, GC4517, GC4518, GC4519, GC4525, GC4526, GC4527, GC4528) | Azur Pro (GC4881, GC4882, GC4886, GC4887, GC4889)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Fill the water tank and turn on. (If your iron has adjustable settings, choose MAX TEMP and NO STEAM.)
    2. When the light goes out, unplug and hold the iron over the sink so the soleplate is horizontal.
    3. Activate CALC CLEAN using the button or selector. (Varies per model. Press and hold, if necessary.)
    4. Shake the iron gently back and forth until empty. Water, steam and scale will come out of the steam vents.
    5. Heat the iron and glide over a cloth to clean the soleplate. Repeat process, if necessary. 
    6. Repeat this process once a month, or as necessary.

    See how to clean your steam iron

    video thumbnail

    Iron care Anti-Scale Filter

    All Steam irons

    IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

     

    *Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.
    Buy filter

    Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Steam Irons

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    ขอบคุณสำหรับการสมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา!

    ขออภัย การสมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเราล้มเหลว โปรดลองอีกครั้งในภายหลัง

    การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด