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Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer
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ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ยกเลิกการผลิตแล้ว
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For a perfect beard, hair and body trim

Philips Norelco Series 7000 All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with premium stainless steel trimming, including 19 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Precision trimming guard delivers the exact length you want.

Versatile

21 tools and attachments

Face, body and hair trimmer

Accurate

Precision trimming guard

5x more precision steps for an even trim¹

Convenient

5 hours of runtime

Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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ความคิดเห็น

ฝ่ายบริการและสนับสนุนลูกค้า

รับความช่วยเหลือเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ค้นหาคู่มือ เรียนรู้เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคที่ดีที่สุด และแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ

CustomerSupport

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ค้นหาหัวข้อการสนับสนุนทั้งหมดและอื่นๆ เพิ่มเติม

MagnifyingGlass

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

ค้นหาตามหมายเลขรุ่นและค้นหาข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์

Clippin

ซื้ออะไหล่และอุปกรณ์เสริม

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Notes

¹ vs. predecessor based on precision steps offered between 1-3 mm

สมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา

  * ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

ข่าวสาร และกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขาย

การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์

เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคพิเศษ

 

* ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

*
ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!
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