Hi, Thank you for sharing your review. We are happy to hear that find our wireless headphones comfortable to use. This is one of the important features that we focus on. We're sorry to hear you had a major issue with connectivity. To fix this problem, we have a few tips for you on this link: https://www.philips.com.sg/c-t/XC000015971/troubleshooting-for-pairing-and-connecting-problem. If this doesn't improve your experience, please reach out to us on Social Media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon!