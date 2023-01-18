รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
TAT1215BK/97
นำติดตัวไปได้เสมอ
จะมีอะไรที่มีประโยชน์ไปกว่าหูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริงที่มีเคสชาร์จที่สามารถใส่พอดีกับกระเป๋ากางเกงยีนส์แบบสลิมฟิตของคุณล่ะ หูฟังแบบอินเอียร์หูที่สามารถป้องกันน้ำกระเด็นและเหงื่อนี้ ให้เสียงคุณภาพเยี่ยมและเล่นเพลงได้นานถึง 18 ชั่วโมง
ไดรเวอร์เสียง/แบบด้านหลังปิดสนิท 6 มม.
Bluetooth®
ไม่มีเสียงก้องอันน่ารำคาญอีกต่อไปในขณะที่คุยโทรศัพท์ ด้วยการขจัดเสียงก้องแบบอะคูสติกของ คุณจะได้รับเสียงที่ชัดใสและการเชื่อมต่อที่ไร้การรบกวน
ไม่มีอะไรสะดวกไปกว่าเคสชาร์จขนาดเล็กนี้อีกแล้ว อีกทั้งหูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริงนี้ยังสามารถกันน้ำกระเด็นได้จากทุกทิศทาง และยังกันเหงื่อได้ ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องกังวลเมื่อฟังเพลงท่ามกลางฝนตก
3.3
จาก 5
9
ตรวจดู
Steph FFS
18/01/2023
Australia
I love these.
In my opinion these are brilliant ear buds. I have beats and samsung earbuds however these are the only ones I use. They never fall out on a run or disconnect. Easy to pause and play. Keep their charge for hours. Highly recommend these Phillips 1000 series earbud.
ข้อดี
Long battery life, user friendly
ข้อเสีย
None
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-18
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-18
Jliddee
25/05/2022
Australia
Impressed
Good for the price. Never had 1 drop out so dont kno wat these clowns r on about. Fell out of ear going 80km an hour and still works fine.
ข้อดี
Robust. They r cheap sound good and battery seems good
ข้อเสีย
Bit large
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2021-11-25
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2021-11-25
Princephil
28/01/2021
Malaysia
This Product is insanely COOL
These headphones are beyond a doubt the best that have entered my ear because of the way they combine bass and tweeter sound. They are exceptional. Guess what. When they're on standby i can still hear the birds chirp
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones