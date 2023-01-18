ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

1000 seriesหูฟังอินเอียร์แบบไร้สายที่แท้จริง

TAT1215BK/97

3.3

| (9) ตรวจดู

จำหน่ายในรุ่น

สีขาว
สีขาว
สีดำ
สีดำ
สีน้ำเงิน
สีน้ำเงิน
สีแดง
สีแดง

นำติดตัวไปได้เสมอ

จะมีอะไรที่มีประโยชน์ไปกว่าหูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริงที่มีเคสชาร์จที่สามารถใส่พอดีกับกระเป๋ากางเกงยีนส์แบบสลิมฟิตของคุณล่ะ หูฟังแบบอินเอียร์หูที่สามารถป้องกันน้ำกระเด็นและเหงื่อนี้ ให้เสียงคุณภาพเยี่ยมและเล่นเพลงได้นานถึง 18 ชั่วโมง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

นำติดตัวไปได้เสมอ

  • ไดรเวอร์เสียง/แบบด้านหลังปิดสนิท 6 มม.

  • Bluetooth®

ตัวขับเสียงอะคูสติกที่ทำด้วยนีโอไดเนียม 6 มม. ให้เสียงที่ชัดเจนและเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น

ไมโครโฟนในตัวที่มีการขจัดเสียงก้องเพื่อเสียงอันชัดใส

ไม่มีเสียงก้องอันน่ารำคาญอีกต่อไปในขณะที่คุยโทรศัพท์ ด้วยการขจัดเสียงก้องแบบอะคูสติกของ คุณจะได้รับเสียงที่ชัดใสและการเชื่อมต่อที่ไร้การรบกวน

การป้องกันน้ำกระเด็นและเหงื่อระดับ IPX4

ไม่มีอะไรสะดวกไปกว่าเคสชาร์จขนาดเล็กนี้อีกแล้ว อีกทั้งหูฟังไร้สายที่แท้จริงนี้ยังสามารถกันน้ำกระเด็นได้จากทุกทิศทาง และยังกันเหงื่อได้ ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องกังวลเมื่อฟังเพลงท่ามกลางฝนตก

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.3

จาก 5

9

ตรวจดู

3
2

18/01/2023

Australia

Australia

I love these.

In my opinion these are brilliant ear buds. I have beats and samsung earbuds however these are the only ones I use. They never fall out on a run or disconnect. Easy to pause and play. Keep their charge for hours. Highly recommend these Phillips 1000 series earbud.

ข้อดี

Long battery life, user friendly

ข้อเสีย

None

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-18

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2022-01-18

25/05/2022

Australia

Australia

Impressed

Good for the price. Never had 1 drop out so dont kno wat these clowns r on about. Fell out of ear going 80km an hour and still works fine.

ข้อดี

Robust. They r cheap sound good and battery seems good

ข้อเสีย

Bit large

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2021-11-25

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2021-11-25

28/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

This Product is insanely COOL

These headphones are beyond a doubt the best that have entered my ear because of the way they combine bass and tweeter sound. They are exceptional. Guess what. When they're on standby i can still hear the birds chirp

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี