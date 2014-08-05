รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
221EL2SB/00
เพรียวบาง น่าหลงใหล จอแสดงผล LED ที่ให้สีสันเป็นธรรมชาติ
ด้วยรูปทรงที่เพรียวบาง การออกแบบที่น่าหลงใหล จอแสดงผล LED รุ่นใหม่ 221EL2 Full HD ที่มี SmartContrast และ SmartImage Lite ตัวเลือกที่ตอบสนองทุกความต้องการของคุณได้อย่างลงตัว
E-line 54.6 ซม./21.5"
Full HD
จอภาพ Philips รุ่นใหม่ใช้ Slim CCFL หรือ LED รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุดซึ่งมีดีไซน์ที่เพรียวบางกว่ารุ่นก่อนมาก ความเพรียวบางไม่เพียงทำให้เกิดสุนทรียทางอารมณ์ได้เมื่อยลโฉมจอภาพ แต่ยังเป็นการประหยัดพื้นที่บนโต๊ะอีกด้วย!!
"Philips ให้คำมั่นที่จะใช้วัสดุที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมในผลิตภัณฑ์จอภาพทั้งหมด ส่วนประกอบที่เป็นพลาสติกทั้งหมด, ส่วนประกอบโครงเครื่องแบบโลหะและวัสดุบรรจุภัณฑ์ทั้งหมดใช้วัสดุที่สามารถนำกลับมาใช้ใหม่ได้ 100% ในบางรุ่น เราใช้วัสดุจากพลาสติกที่มาจากการรีไซเคิลถึงกว่า 65% เรายึดมั่นในมาตรฐาน RoHs ที่สร้างความมั่นใจว่าสารที่เป็นอันตราย เช่น สารตะกั่ว จะถูกลดลงหรือถูกกำจัดออกไป ปริมาณปรอทในจอภาพที่มีแสงพื้นหลัง CCFL ถูกลดการใช้งานลงอย่างมาก และถูกกำจัดออกจากจอภาพระบบแสงพื้นหลัง LED แล้วอย่างสิ้นเชิง คุณสามารถเยี่ยมชม Philips เพื่อดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/
เพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพของภาพคมชัดสดใสชัดเจน เพื่อให้ผู้ชมได้สัมผัสกับสีที่สม่ำเสมอซึ่งเป็นประสบการณ์ที่น่าจดจำยิ่ง ผู้ชมจะได้รับความเพลิดเพลินจากวิดีโออย่างที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ด้วย Color Gamut และภาพที่คมชัดรอบทิศ
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
4.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Ba Roy
02/05/2021
Malaysia
The monitor displays pictures perfectly
I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.
ข้อดี
Magnificent picture quality
ข้อเสีย
Flashing on and off when switched on
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02