I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.