รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
244EL2SB/00
ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุดบนหน้าจอ LED HDMI ขนาดใหญ่
จอแสดงผลมัลติมีเดีย LED Full HD HDMI ขนาดใหญ่ รุ่น 244EL2 พร้อมตัวควบคุมแบบ SmartTouch ทันสมัย ทำให้คุณพร้อมที่จะดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นเกมและชมภาพยนตร์
E Line
24 นิ้ว (61 ซม.)
อุปกรณ์ที่รองรับ HDMI มีฮาร์ดแวร์ทั้งหมดที่จำเป็นในการรับอินพุต อินเตอร์เฟซมัลติมีเดียความละเอียดสูง (HDMI), สายเคเบิล HDMI ช่วยให้สัญญาณวิดีโอดิจิตอล และเสียงคุณภาพสูงที่ส่งผ่านเคเบิลจากคอมพิวเตอร์หรือแหล่ง AV ทั้งหมด (รวมถึงกล่องรับสัญญาณ, เครื่องเล่น DVD, และเครื่องรับ A/V และกล้องวิดีโอ)
ตัวควบคุมแบบ SmartTouch เป็นไอคอนอัจฉริยะที่ไวต่อการสัมผัสและตอบสนองได้อย่างดีที่เข้ามาแทนที่ปุ่มแบบกด ด้วยการตอบสนองต่อสัมผัสที่เบาที่สุดของคุณ ตัวควบคุม SmartTouch สามารถเปิดจอภาพ หรือปรับความสว่างและความคมชัดของจอแสดงผลด้วย SmartImage Lite ได้ เมื่อใช้งาน ไอคอน SmartTouch จะเรืองแสงเพื่อให้คุณทราบว่าได้ดำเนินการตามคำสั่งของคุณแล้ว
ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติบนหน้าจอของ Philips ใช้สลับจากอัตราส่วนภาพแบบ 4:3 เป็นโหมดไวด์สกรีน และกลับเป็นแบบ 4:3 อีกครั้ง เพื่อให้อัตราส่วนภาพของหน้าจอเหมาะสมกับการทำงานกับเอกสารแบบกว้างโดยไม่ต้องเลื่อน หรือสำหรับการรับชมสื่อไวด์สกรีนในโหมดไวด์สกรีน และไม่บิดเบือนอัตราส่วนภาพของการแสดงผลโหมดเนทีฟแบบ 4:3
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
4.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Ba Roy
02/05/2021
Malaysia
The monitor displays pictures perfectly
I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.
ข้อดี
Magnificent picture quality
ข้อเสีย
Flashing on and off when switched on
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02