รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
สีเงินมุก
ระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศที่ไม่มีถุงเก็บฝุ่นจะช่วยในการหมุนเวียนสิ่งสกปรกที่อยู่ภายในเพื่อให้การทำงานของเครื่องมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด ให้พลังดูดสูง และรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการทำความสะอาดได้ยาวนาน ทั้งยังมีระบบกรอง 2 ขั้นตอนที่ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจว่าสิ่งสกปรกที่ดูดเข้าไปจะไม่หลุดรอดออกมา โดยที่ระบบกรองชั้นแรกจะป้องกันสิ่งสกปรกได้เกือบทั้งหมดและระบบกรองชั้นที่สองจะดักฝุ่นละอองที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า
รางวัล
4.0
จาก 5
5
ตรวจดู
80%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
NCURCH
25/08/2013
Australia
Excellent "in between" vacuum cleaner - sure beats the "other brand" which has a known problem with batteries that do not last
Would recommend this product to anyone! Easy to use. Like the fact that there is no possibility of overcharging. Both the hand-held and floor unit work very well. Have no complaints about this product at all
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
hazey
07/09/2013
Australia
Very versatile product
I originally bought this product when I had a two story home as I didn't want to carry normal vacumn up and down. Was great on tiled surface. I then relocated to an apartment -storage was tight so happy that its sits unobtrusively in the corner on charge all the time. works surprising well on carpet too and we even use it on the outdoor balcony. Now only bring normal vacumn up from storage area once a month for more powerful clean.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
Mitsy
26/08/2013
Australia
Happy with Vacuum
I find this product good but only 2 drawbacks compared to different brands are:- 1. Have to take dust buster out of hole to see if it needs emptying. 2. Hard to undo clips on dust buster to empty it and also to refit together after emptying.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner