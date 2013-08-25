ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • สะอาดและสดชื่นทุกวัน
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  • สะอาดและสดชื่นทุกวัน
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

ยกเลิกการผลิต

DailyDuoเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับ

FC6161/02

4
| (5) ตรวจดู | 80% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

1 รางวัล

สะอาดและสดชื่นทุกวัน
เพลิดเพลินไปกับความรู้สึกสะอาดได้ทุกวันด้วย Philips DailyDuo เครื่องดูดฝุ่นแบบด้ามจับระบบ 2-in-1 เป็นเครื่องระบบไร้สายและช่วยในการทำความสะอาดพื้นและเฟอร์นิเจอร์ ด้วยด้ามจับที่สามารถถอดออกได้ง่าย จึงเป็นตัวช่วยในการทำความสะอาดที่ต้องการความรวดเร็ว!
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

รูปทรงสวยงามและใช้ง่ายแบบ 2-in-1

สะอาดและสดชื่นทุกวัน

  • สีเงินมุก

ไม่มีถุง ระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศ 2 ขั้นตอนเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการกรองสูงสุด

ไม่มีถุง ระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศ 2 ขั้นตอนเพื่อประสิทธิภาพการกรองสูงสุด

ระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศที่ไม่มีถุงเก็บฝุ่นจะช่วยในการหมุนเวียนสิ่งสกปรกที่อยู่ภายในเพื่อให้การทำงานของเครื่องมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด ให้พลังดูดสูง และรักษาประสิทธิภาพในการทำความสะอาดได้ยาวนาน ทั้งยังมีระบบกรอง 2 ขั้นตอนที่ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจว่าสิ่งสกปรกที่ดูดเข้าไปจะไม่หลุดรอดออกมา โดยที่ระบบกรองชั้นแรกจะป้องกันสิ่งสกปรกได้เกือบทั้งหมดและระบบกรองชั้นที่สองจะดักฝุ่นละอองที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-1679550

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

5

ตรวจดู

80%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2
1

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Excellent "in between" vacuum cleaner - sure beats the "other brand" which has a known problem with batteries that do not last

Would recommend this product to anyone! Easy to use. Like the fact that there is no possibility of overcharging. Both the hand-held and floor unit work very well. Have no complaints about this product at all

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

07/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Very versatile product

I originally bought this product when I had a two story home as I didn't want to carry normal vacumn up and down. Was great on tiled surface. I then relocated to an apartment -storage was tight so happy that its sits unobtrusively in the corner on charge all the time. works surprising well on carpet too and we even use it on the outdoor balcony. Now only bring normal vacumn up from storage area once a month for more powerful clean.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

26/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Happy with Vacuum

I find this product good but only 2 drawbacks compared to different brands are:- 1. Have to take dust buster out of hole to see if it needs emptying. 2. Hard to undo clips on dust buster to empty it and also to refit together after emptying.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DailyDuo FC6161/72 Stick vacuum cleaner

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี