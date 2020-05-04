รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ปรับปรุงใหม่
ยกเลิกการผลิต
GC2142/40R1
ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่และผ่านการทดสอบโดยทีมงานของเรา ดูเพิ่มเติม
2000 วัตต์
ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 100 กรัม
พลังไอน้ำต่อเนื่อง 25 ก./นาที
แผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า
ให้อุ่นเครื่องเร็วยิ่งขึ้นและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง
แทรกซึมลึกลงไปยังเนื้อผ้า เพื่อขจัดรอยยับที่ยากต่อการรีดได้ง่าย
พลังไอน้ำที่ต่อเนื่องและทรงพลังสามารถแทรกซึมเข้าไปในเนื้อผ้าได้มากกว่า จึงขจัดรอยยับได้เร็วขึ้น
3.8
จาก 5
9
ตรวจดู
Zai3333
04/05/2020
Singapore
GC1434/70 2000 W Anti-calc Non-stick soleplate
Product been working good with value for money. Highly recommended, especially item is not that heavy, ironing makes easy with steamer and water spray options. Best buy!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1434/70 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1434/70 Steam iron
Laila68
05/09/2018
Singapore
Makes my life simpler
A great iron with many features that makes the ironing easier, make the creases gone within minutes.. an iron that suits most household well if you prefer dry or steam.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1438/30 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1438/30 Steam iron
lesga31
30/08/2018
Singapore
fantastic product
Ive always trusted philips for their steam irons.I purchased 2 as it was too good an offer to resist.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1436/20 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1436/20 Steam iron