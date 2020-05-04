ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
  • รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด

ปรับปรุงใหม่

ยกเลิกการผลิต

EasySpeed Plusเตารีดไอน้ำ

GC2142/40R1

3.8
| (9) ตรวจดู

1 รางวัล

รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด
EasySpeed Plus ทำให้รีดผ้าได้เร็วขึ้นด้วยไอน้ำอันทรงพลังเพื่อจัดการรอยยับที่รีดยาก แผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้าเพื่อให้รีดลื่นได้ง่าย และระบบป้องกันน้ำหยดของเราจะป้องกันการรั่วซึม เป็นสามวิธีที่ทำให้งานรีดผ้าของคุณรวดเร็วขึ้น
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่และผ่านการทดสอบโดยทีมงานของเรา ดูเพิ่มเติม

รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วขึ้นใน 3 วิธี

รวดเร็ว ตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นถึงสิ้นสุด

  • 2000 วัตต์

  • ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 100 กรัม

  • พลังไอน้ำต่อเนื่อง 25 ก./นาที

  • แผ่นความร้อนไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า

2000 วัตต์เพื่อให้ทำความร้อนได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

2000 วัตต์เพื่อให้ทำความร้อนได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

ให้อุ่นเครื่องเร็วยิ่งขึ้นและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง

พลังไอน้ำพิเศษสูงสุดถึง 100 ก. ช่วยขจัดรอยยับที่รีดยาก

พลังไอน้ำพิเศษสูงสุดถึง 100 ก. ช่วยขจัดรอยยับที่รีดยาก

แทรกซึมลึกลงไปยังเนื้อผ้า เพื่อขจัดรอยยับที่ยากต่อการรีดได้ง่าย

พลังไอน้ำสูงสุด 25 ก./นาที เพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่คงที่ดีเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำสูงสุด 25 ก./นาที เพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่คงที่ดีเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำที่ต่อเนื่องและทรงพลังสามารถแทรกซึมเข้าไปในเนื้อผ้าได้มากกว่า จึงขจัดรอยยับได้เร็วขึ้น

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.8

จาก 5

9

ตรวจดู

04/05/2020

Singapore

Singapore

GC1434/70 2000 W Anti-calc Non-stick soleplate

Product been working good with value for money. Highly recommended, especially item is not that heavy, ironing makes easy with steamer and water spray options. Best buy!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1434/70 Steam iron

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1434/70 Steam iron

05/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Makes my life simpler

A great iron with many features that makes the ironing easier, make the creases gone within minutes.. an iron that suits most household well if you prefer dry or steam.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1438/30 Steam iron

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1438/30 Steam iron

30/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

fantastic product

Ive always trusted philips for their steam irons.I purchased 2 as it was too good an offer to resist.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1436/20 Steam iron

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1436/20 Steam iron

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี