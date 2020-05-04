Hello Avina, thank you for sharing your review here. We're sorry to hear that your iron started leaking while ironing the clothes. That's indeed far from ideal. Please do reach out to our team through social media (Facebook or Twitter @PhilipsCare) so that we can assist you with this matter. You can also give our team a call on 1300 363 391 (Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST). We hope to speak to you soon.