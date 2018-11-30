ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer GC532/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer GC532/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ClearTouchเครื่องรีดไอน้ำถนอมผ้า

GC532/30

2

| (7) ตรวจดู

1 รางวัล

ขจัดรอยยับได้โดยใช้เวลาไม่นาน

เครื่องรีดไอน้ถนอมผ้า Philips ClearTouch ใหม่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยขจัดรอยยับได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด เพียงคุณเคลื่อนหัวพ่นไอน้ำแค่สองสามครั้ง ด้วยดีไซน์ทันสมัยอย่างมีเอกลักษณ์ มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นอันชาญฉลาดและไอน้ำที่ทรงพลัง ช่วยให้การรีดผ้าของคุณง่ายดายและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ออกแบบมาเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง

ขจัดรอยยับได้โดยใช้เวลาไม่นาน

  • เสาปรับระดับได้

  • ถุงมือกันร้อน

  • ถุงมือ

พลังไอน้ำแรงเป็นพิเศษ

พลังไอน้ำแรงเป็นพิเศษ

การพ่นไอน้ำพลังแรงผ่านหัวพ่น ช่วยให้คุณกำจัดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าด้วยการเคลื่อนหัวพ่นเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

ขั้วบริเวณปลายปรับได้

ขั้วบริเวณปลายปรับได้

ขั้วบริเวณปลายปรับได้ในตัวสำหรับแขวนเสื้อผ้าขณะใช้เครื่องพ่นไอน้ำ ซึ่งสามารถพับได้เพื่อให้จัดเก็บได้สะดวก

แผ่นพ่นไอน้ำสแตนเลสสตีลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

แผ่นพ่นไอน้ำสแตนเลสสตีลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

หัวพ่นไอน้ำมีแผ่นไอน้ำสแตนเลสสตีลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณรีดผ้าได้รวดเร็ว

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • รูปภาพของ VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.0

จาก 5

7

ตรวจดู

3
2

30/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Functional product

Very functional and very easy to use. My clothes get ironed in no time.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

05/07/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Simple to use

The steamer is simple to use. Just switch on and it will steam up in less than a minute. You have to go through the clothes a few times to make sure it’s nicely flat and nice.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

09/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

very bad steamer

the steamer was faulty in less than 6 mths so sent in for repair.. then another 2 yrs of usage it died on me. not lasting at all. creases wise not the most effective for ironing and i get scalded by hot water droplets from time to time. random puddles of water but i think not as bad. nice design and prob convenient cos of its lightweight and single touch button and thats abt it. not exactly functional. philips pls discontinue this product.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี