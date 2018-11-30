the steamer was faulty in less than 6 mths so sent in for repair.. then another 2 yrs of usage it died on me. not lasting at all. creases wise not the most effective for ironing and i get scalded by hot water droplets from time to time. random puddles of water but i think not as bad. nice design and prob convenient cos of its lightweight and single touch button and thats abt it. not exactly functional. philips pls discontinue this product.