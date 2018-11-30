รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
GC532/30
ขจัดรอยยับได้โดยใช้เวลาไม่นาน
เครื่องรีดไอน้ถนอมผ้า Philips ClearTouch ใหม่ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยขจัดรอยยับได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด เพียงคุณเคลื่อนหัวพ่นไอน้ำแค่สองสามครั้ง ด้วยดีไซน์ทันสมัยอย่างมีเอกลักษณ์ มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นอันชาญฉลาดและไอน้ำที่ทรงพลัง ช่วยให้การรีดผ้าของคุณง่ายดายและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น
เสาปรับระดับได้
ถุงมือกันร้อน
ถุงมือ
การพ่นไอน้ำพลังแรงผ่านหัวพ่น ช่วยให้คุณกำจัดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าด้วยการเคลื่อนหัวพ่นเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง
ขั้วบริเวณปลายปรับได้ในตัวสำหรับแขวนเสื้อผ้าขณะใช้เครื่องพ่นไอน้ำ ซึ่งสามารถพับได้เพื่อให้จัดเก็บได้สะดวก
หัวพ่นไอน้ำมีแผ่นไอน้ำสแตนเลสสตีลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณรีดผ้าได้รวดเร็ว
รางวัล
2.0
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
Syiffa
30/11/2018
Singapore
Functional product
Very functional and very easy to use. My clothes get ironed in no time.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer
iszai
05/07/2018
Singapore
Simple to use
The steamer is simple to use. Just switch on and it will steam up in less than a minute. You have to go through the clothes a few times to make sure it’s nicely flat and nice.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer
ariane
09/09/2018
Singapore
very bad steamer
the steamer was faulty in less than 6 mths so sent in for repair.. then another 2 yrs of usage it died on me. not lasting at all. creases wise not the most effective for ironing and i get scalded by hot water droplets from time to time. random puddles of water but i think not as bad. nice design and prob convenient cos of its lightweight and single touch button and thats abt it. not exactly functional. philips pls discontinue this product.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ ClearTouch GC532/30 Garment Steamer