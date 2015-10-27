ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
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  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
  • รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา

ยกเลิกการผลิต

7300 seriesเครื่องทำไอน้ำใช้แรงดันไอน้ำ

GC7330/02

2.3
| (3) ตรวจดู

1 รางวัล

รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา
รีดผ้าเรียบได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยเตารีดไอน้ำรุ่น GC7330 สามารถใช้งานได้ภายใน 2 นาที แรงดันไอน้ำจะแทรกซึมผ่านเส้นใยผ้าอย่างรวดเร็ว ช่วยให้ผ้าเรียบนานตลอดวัน นอกจากนี้ช่องเติมน้ำขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้คุณเติมน้ำได้สะดวกและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

แรงดันไอน้ำมาพร้อมแท้งก์น้ำที่เติมได้สะดวก

รีดผ้าเรียบภายในพริบตา

  • ปรับพลังไอน้ำได้หลายระดับ

แรงดันไอน้ำสูงถึง 4 บาร์ เพื่อการรีดผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

แรงดันไอน้ำสูงถึง 4 บาร์ เพื่อการรีดผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

เพิ่มความเร็วในการรีดเป็นสองเท่าด้วยแรงดันไอน้ำ แรงดันไอน้ำจะซึมลึกเข้าถึงเนื้อผ้า ทำให้การรีดผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่ายและรวดเร็วแม้เป็นผ้าที่รีดยาก

เตารีดน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อการรีดผ้าที่ง่ายดาย

เตารีดมีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.2 กก. ทำให้การรีดผ้าง่ายและไม่เหนื่อย

SteamGlide เป็นแผ่นความร้อนระดับพรีเมี่ยมของ Philips

SteamGlide เป็นแผ่นความร้อนระดับพรีเมี่ยมของ Philips

SteamGlide เป็นแผ่นความร้อนที่ดีที่สุดของ Philips สำหรับเตารีดไอน้ำของคุณ ทนทานต่อการขีดข่วนได้เป็นเยี่ยม รีดผ้าได้เรียบลื่น ทั้งยังทำความสะอาดง่าย

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.3

จาก 5

3

ตรวจดู

5
3

27/10/2015

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Good product

I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

12/07/2016

Australia

Australia

Switches off randomly

I have this for 3 years but recently it starts switching off randomly, as per other reviews this seems common problem with this model,

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

03/01/2020

Australia

Australia

Bad Base Plate

I love an iron that uses steam but unfortunately the sole or base of Philips is so susceptible to prevalent dirt & so I bought another brand to replace it in 2018

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี