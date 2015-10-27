รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
GC7330/02
ปรับพลังไอน้ำได้หลายระดับ
เพิ่มความเร็วในการรีดเป็นสองเท่าด้วยแรงดันไอน้ำ แรงดันไอน้ำจะซึมลึกเข้าถึงเนื้อผ้า ทำให้การรีดผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่ายและรวดเร็วแม้เป็นผ้าที่รีดยาก
เตารีดมีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.2 กก. ทำให้การรีดผ้าง่ายและไม่เหนื่อย
SteamGlide เป็นแผ่นความร้อนที่ดีที่สุดของ Philips สำหรับเตารีดไอน้ำของคุณ ทนทานต่อการขีดข่วนได้เป็นเยี่ยม รีดผ้าได้เรียบลื่น ทั้งยังทำความสะอาดง่าย
รางวัล
2.3
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
Gmax
27/10/2015
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Good product
I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
HARDY
12/07/2016
Australia
Switches off randomly
I have this for 3 years but recently it starts switching off randomly, as per other reviews this seems common problem with this model,
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Alan62
03/01/2020
Australia
Bad Base Plate
I love an iron that uses steam but unfortunately the sole or base of Philips is so susceptible to prevalent dirt & so I bought another brand to replace it in 2018
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator