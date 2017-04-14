Firstly I'd like to say I love ironing with this iron! However, a couple of months in, it stopped steaming. So I sent it in for repair, which took over 8 weeks. When I got it back it worked fine for a little while, then strange things started happening...It wouldn't turn on, then it would suddenly turn on by itself. The eco button wouldn't turn on, then after a few weeks it suddenly turned on by itself but I couldn't turn it off. The iron now never turns off - I have to switch it off at the wall. Now it's starting to flash all of a sudden and stop steaming and I can't turn it off or re-set unless i switch it off at the wall. It also wants me to do a calc clean EVERY time the iron actually switches on, and our water is soft, not hard. This never happened before the first repair. So, I'm taking it back in again for repair, by the time I get it back it will be out of warranty, so if it breaks down again - it's going to be my tough luck! Philips I love the iron - it is amazing when it's working, but I'm upset that I was unfortunate enough to purchase a dud :(