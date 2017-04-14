รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
รีดผ้าอย่างไร้กังวลและไม่ต้องตั้งค่าใดๆ
รีดผ้าที่สามารถรีดได้ตั้งแต่ผ้าไหม ผ้าลินิน ผ้าฝ้าย ผ้าแคชเมียร์...และเรียงลำดับอย่างไรก็ได้ โดยไม่ต้องปรับค่าใดๆ เตารีด PerfectCare ของ Philips จะให้ผลลัพธ์การรีดผ้าที่รวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องเสี่ยงกับรอยไหม้หรือรอยเงา เพียงเท่านี้การรีดผ้าก็ง่ายดายอย่างแท้จริง
5 บาร์
ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 220 กรัม
แท้งค์น้ำยึดกับตัวเครื่อง 2.2 ลิตร
ปุ่มล็อคการทำงานขณะพกพา
การตั้งค่าสมบูรณ์แบบหนึ่งค่าสำหรับเสื้อผ้าทุกชิ้น การผสานที่ลงตัวของไอน้ำและอุณหภูมิเพราะ 1) โปรเซสเซอร์ควบคุมอันชาญฉลาดขั้นสูง ตั้งค่าการผสานไอน้ำและอุณหภูมิได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ 2) ช่องกักเก็บไอน้ำระบบหมุนเวียนพลังแรงพิเศษที่พ่นไอน้ำสม่ำเสมอพลังแรงสำหรับทุกเนื้อผ้า
ไอน้ำที่มากกว่า ยิ่งทำให้รีดได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น ไอน้ำพลังแรงเป็นพิเศษจะได้รับการสร้างขึ้นซึ่งแทรกซึมลึกถึงในเนื้อผ้า ทำให้การรีดผ้าออกมาดีและรวดเร็วยิ่งกว่า
PerfectCare Aqua ด้วยคุณสมบัติอันโดดเด่นนี้: แท้งค์น้ำขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้รีดผ้าได้นานโดยไม่ต้องเติมน้ำ ทำให้การรีดผ้าง่ายและเร็วขึ้น การออกแบบอันยอดเยี่ยมของแท้งค์น้ำใสช่วยให้สามารถมองเห็นระดับน้ำได้จากทุกมุมที่มอง
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
รางวัล
4.3
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
86%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
FraserWayne
14/04/2017
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Should of gotten one of these years ago.
WHY did I wait so long before getting this. I HATE ironing. This steam station, while ironing is still not enjoying; at least it is pleasant. Massive amount of steam. No playing with settings and regular top ups. It has given me back some of my most precious asset: TIME.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Glen1910
24/05/2014
Australia
Perfect Iron
I bought this iron after much research. I agree with all the reviews. I absolutely love this iron. So easy to use and light. The steam is strong and just the same as my old broken Laura Star. I would say this is easier to use than the Laura Star and I paid $2000 for that. The Laura Star was difficult to decalcify. It never told you when to do it. I broke the iron that way. Then it was cumbersome. The iron was heavy. It took a long time to heat up. It was not portable and you had to fill up the tank after an hour. It was just not fun. Thank you Philips for making ironing a pleasure now. I absolutely hated ironing and now I love it. I honestly could not live without this iron now. You took all the pain away.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Janet
26/08/2013
Australia
Light weight and easy to use!
I love the Philips PerfectCare Aqua steam generator, no need to sort the clothes before ironing. The continuous steam makes ironing a breeze and with the large water storage ensures the necessity for limited water refills.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron