รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
ทำเครื่องดื่มและอาหารโฮมเมดได้ทันใจ
เครื่องปั่นและสกัดน้ำผลไม้ Philips กำลังไฟ 300 วัตต์ สามารถตั้งค่าความเร็วได้ 2 ระดับมาพร้อมปุ่ม pulse, ระบบทำความสะอาด QuickClean, ชุดใบมีดถอดออกได้, โถบดแห้งและโถปั่นจุ 1.5 ลิตรและเหยือกน้ำผลไม้จุ 0.7 ลิตร
300 วัตต์
เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้, ปั่น และ บด
คุณสามารถทำน้ำผลไม้หรือสมูทตี้ได้ง่ายๆ
ทำงานและทำความสะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
แผ่นกรอง Unique micro mesh ที่ทำจากสแตนเลสสตีล คั้นน้ำผลไม้ได้จนหยดสุดท้าย ให้น้ำผลไม้ได้มากยิ่งขึ้น
5.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Impact
09/05/2017
Philippines
This blender is the best
It the best blender I ever used, after using more than 5 products of blender a friend just bought this product for me as a gift . And it works great it doesn't bring out smoke,it blends smooth and faster I used it blend like anything without any fear of burning as usual.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer