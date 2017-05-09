ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • ทำเครื่องดื่มและอาหารโฮมเมดได้ทันใจ
  • ทำเครื่องดื่มและอาหารโฮมเมดได้ทันใจ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Viva Collectionเครื่องปั่นและเครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้

HR1841/55

5

| (1) วิจารณ์ | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ทำเครื่องดื่มและอาหารโฮมเมดได้ทันใจ

เครื่องปั่นและสกัดน้ำผลไม้ Philips กำลังไฟ 300 วัตต์ สามารถตั้งค่าความเร็วได้ 2 ระดับมาพร้อมปุ่ม pulse, ระบบทำความสะอาด QuickClean, ชุดใบมีดถอดออกได้, โถบดแห้งและโถปั่นจุ 1.5 ลิตรและเหยือกน้ำผลไม้จุ 0.7 ลิตร

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ปั่นสมูทตี้ น้ำผลไม้ และเครื่องเทศเพื่อสุขภาพได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ทำเครื่องดื่มและอาหารโฮมเมดได้ทันใจ

  • 300 วัตต์

  • เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้, ปั่น และ บด

เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้และเครื่องปั่นอเนกประสงค์

เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้และเครื่องปั่นอเนกประสงค์

คุณสามารถทำน้ำผลไม้หรือสมูทตี้ได้ง่ายๆ

ความเร็ว 2 ระดับ พร้อมระบบปั่นพิเศษ

ความเร็ว 2 ระดับ พร้อมระบบปั่นพิเศษ

ทำงานและทำความสะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

คั้นน้ำผลไม้ได้มากขึ้นด้วยแผ่นกรอง Micro Mesh

คั้นน้ำผลไม้ได้มากขึ้นด้วยแผ่นกรอง Micro Mesh

แผ่นกรอง Unique micro mesh ที่ทำจากสแตนเลสสตีล คั้นน้ำผลไม้ได้จนหยดสุดท้าย ให้น้ำผลไม้ได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

09/05/2017

Philippines

Philippines

This blender is the best

It the best blender I ever used, after using more than 5 products of blender a friend just bought this product for me as a gift . And it works great it doesn't bring out smoke,it blends smooth and faster I used it blend like anything without any fear of burning as usual.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี