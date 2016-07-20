ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
  • การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Avance Collectionเครื่องปั่น

HR2096/00

2.7

| (9) ตรวจดู

1 รางวัล

การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ

เครื่องปั่น Philips มีระบบ ProBlend 6 และมอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 800 วัตต์ สามารถสร้างสรรค์งานปั่นได้หลากหลาย ตั้งแต่ผลไม้/ผัก และน้ำแข็ง ด้วยฟังก์ชันความเร็วการปั่นหลายระดับที่ช่วยปั่น บด และตัดได้อย่างราบรื่นสมบูรณ์แบบตามความละเอียดที่คุณต้องการ

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เทคโนโลยี ProBlend 6 ให้ผลลัพธ์ละเอียดยิ่งขึ้น 50%*

การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ

  • 800 วัตต์

  • โถแก้วขนาด 2 ลิตร

  • พร้อมไม้พาย

  • ProBlend 6

การออกแบบโถเอียงมีความโดดเด่นเพื่อผสมส่วนผสมต่างๆ อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

การออกแบบโถเอียงมีความโดดเด่นเพื่อผสมส่วนผสมต่างๆ อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ใบมีดที่ได้รับการปรับให้เอียงในโถปั่นจะสร้างการปั่นและผสมส่วนผสมในรูปแบบที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด

มอเตอร์ 800 วัตต์ที่ทรงพลัง

มอเตอร์ 800 วัตต์ที่ทรงพลัง

เครื่องปั่น Philips นี้ใช้มอเตอร์พลังแรง 800 วัตต์เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการปั่น ผสม และบด

โถปั่นแก้วคุณภาพสูงขนาดใหญ่ที่สุด 2 ลิตร (1.5 ลิตร พร้อมอาหาร)

โถปั่นแก้วคุณภาพสูงขนาดใหญ่ที่สุด 2 ลิตร (1.5 ลิตร พร้อมอาหาร)

โถปั่น 2 ลิตรทำจากแก้วคุณภาพสูง ซึ่งป้องกันการขีดข่วน และสามารถใช้งานกับส่วนผสมที่อุณหภูมิสูงได้

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.7

จาก 5

9

ตรวจดู

5

20/07/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product except for its blade

I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

12/06/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Effective blender

A good and effective blender that works as required.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender

18/06/2017

한국

한국

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

필립스 믹서기가 좋아요

저는 이웃 소개로 약 10여년전 부터 필립스전기 제품을 사용하고 있는데 지난번에 구입한 믹서기가 좀 무겁긴해도 성능면등에 대해서 믿고 쓸만한 제품입니다.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance 컬렉션 HR2096/00 블렌더

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance 컬렉션 HR2096/00 블렌더

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับเครื่องปั่นหมายเลขหนึ่งของ Philips รุ่น HR2094