รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR2096/00
การปั่นอาหารที่ดีที่สุด ไม่หลงเหลือแม้ชิ้นเล็กๆ
เครื่องปั่น Philips มีระบบ ProBlend 6 และมอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 800 วัตต์ สามารถสร้างสรรค์งานปั่นได้หลากหลาย ตั้งแต่ผลไม้/ผัก และน้ำแข็ง ด้วยฟังก์ชันความเร็วการปั่นหลายระดับที่ช่วยปั่น บด และตัดได้อย่างราบรื่นสมบูรณ์แบบตามความละเอียดที่คุณต้องการ
800 วัตต์
โถแก้วขนาด 2 ลิตร
พร้อมไม้พาย
ProBlend 6
ใบมีดที่ได้รับการปรับให้เอียงในโถปั่นจะสร้างการปั่นและผสมส่วนผสมในรูปแบบที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด
เครื่องปั่น Philips นี้ใช้มอเตอร์พลังแรง 800 วัตต์เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการปั่น ผสม และบด
โถปั่น 2 ลิตรทำจากแก้วคุณภาพสูง ซึ่งป้องกันการขีดข่วน และสามารถใช้งานกับส่วนผสมที่อุณหภูมิสูงได้
รางวัล
2.7
จาก 5
9
ตรวจดู
Blurb
20/07/2016
Singapore
Excellent product except for its blade
I hav been using this product for past 6-8 months. High performance and make splendid smoothie. However, I too encounter smell of rust and brownish liquid pools in the exterior of blade/ contact to motor base after each use. I decided to top my jar with clean tap water and let it run for a cycle using ice crushing function. The water turned brownish with a rusty smell!! All the while my family has been enjoying smoothie with rust, except it had been covered up! The blade seriously has a fault in its design where liquid trapped within and turn rusty! Worst is, the rust seeps into the content in the jar after every use.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
BoxBox
12/06/2014
Singapore
Effective blender
A good and effective blender that works as required.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
반가운노신사
18/06/2017
한국
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
필립스 믹서기가 좋아요
저는 이웃 소개로 약 10여년전 부터 필립스전기 제품을 사용하고 있는데 지난번에 구입한 믹서기가 좀 무겁긴해도 성능면등에 대해서 믿고 쓸만한 제품입니다.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance 컬렉션 HR2096/00 블렌더
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance 컬렉션 HR2096/00 블렌더
เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับเครื่องปั่นหมายเลขหนึ่งของ Philips รุ่น HR2094