รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HTD3510/98
พลังเสียงรอบทิศทางทรงพลังจากลำโพงขนาดเล็ก
ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยโฮมเธียเตอร์จาก Philips ซึ่งมีตัวขับเสียงลำโพงให้เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง 300 วัตต์ และการลดอัตราการสุ่มสัญญาณวิดีโอ DVD ที่ 1080p ผ่าน HDMI เพื่อคุณภาพของภาพที่ใกล้เคียง HD
DVD
คาราโอเกะ
ให้คุณเล่นแผ่นดิสก์และอุปกรณ์สื่อทุกชนิดที่คุณต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอุปกรณ์ DVD, VCD, CD หรือ USB สัมผัสประสบการณ์ในการเล่นที่เหนือชั้นและความสะดวกในการร่วมชมไฟล์มีเดียบนหน้าจอโทรทัศน์และระบบโฮมเธียเตอร์
สัญญาณเสียงเข้าช่วยให้คุณเล่นเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 หรือแลปทอปได้โดยตรงผ่านการเชื่อมต่อที่แสนง่ายกับระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณ เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์เสียงเข้ากับแจ็ค Audio In เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพเสียงชั้นเลิศของระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน Philips
3.7
จาก 5
12
ตรวจดู
John37
30/08/2014
Singapore
It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system
Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Mike3979
05/02/2014
Singapore
Love the sound
Worth for money and its deliver a very good sound.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
EdwardJ
08/04/2016
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Perfect for a small living room
I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
การรองรับรูปแบบ DivX, DivX และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องกันเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ DivXNetworks, Inc. และใช้ภายใต้ลิขสิทธิ์
สัญลักษณ์ Dolby และตัว D คู่เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Inc.