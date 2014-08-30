ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 DVD

HTD3510/98

3.7

| (12) ตรวจดู

พลังเสียงรอบทิศทางทรงพลังจากลำโพงขนาดเล็ก

ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยโฮมเธียเตอร์จาก Philips ซึ่งมีตัวขับเสียงลำโพงให้เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ทรงพลัง 300 วัตต์ และการลดอัตราการสุ่มสัญญาณวิดีโอ DVD ที่ 1080p ผ่าน HDMI เพื่อคุณภาพของภาพที่ใกล้เคียง HD

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เสียงโฮมเธียเตอร์

พลังเสียงรอบทิศทางทรงพลังจากลำโพงขนาดเล็ก

  • DVD

  • คาราโอเกะ

เล่นอุปกรณ์ DVD, VCD, CD และ USB

เล่นอุปกรณ์ DVD, VCD, CD และ USB

ให้คุณเล่นแผ่นดิสก์และอุปกรณ์สื่อทุกชนิดที่คุณต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอุปกรณ์ DVD, VCD, CD หรือ USB สัมผัสประสบการณ์ในการเล่นที่เหนือชั้นและความสะดวกในการร่วมชมไฟล์มีเดียบนหน้าจอโทรทัศน์และระบบโฮมเธียเตอร์

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าเพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/MP3

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าเพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/MP3

สัญญาณเสียงเข้าช่วยให้คุณเล่นเพลงจากเครื่องเล่น iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 หรือแลปทอปได้โดยตรงผ่านการเชื่อมต่อที่แสนง่ายกับระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณ เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์เสียงเข้ากับแจ็ค Audio In เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพเสียงชั้นเลิศของระบบการชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้าน Philips

กำลังไฟ 300W RMS มอบเสียงยอดเยี่ยมให้กับภาพยนตร์และเพลง

กำลังไฟ 300W RMS มอบเสียงยอดเยี่ยมให้กับภาพยนตร์และเพลง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.7

จาก 5

12

ตรวจดู

3

30/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system

Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

05/02/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Love the sound

Worth for money and its deliver a very good sound.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

08/04/2016

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Perfect for a small living room

I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. การรองรับรูปแบบ DivX, DivX และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องกันเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ DivXNetworks, Inc. และใช้ภายใต้ลิขสิทธิ์

  2. สัญลักษณ์ Dolby และตัว D คู่เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Inc.