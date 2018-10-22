รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HTS5563/98
สุดยอด เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ระดับโรงภาพยนตร์พร้อมเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก
นำพลังเสียงของโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณ! ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยลำโพงที่มีท่อเสียงเบสสองชิ้นให้พลังเสียงเซอร์ราวด์อันทรงพลัง 1000W และดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นแผ่นดิสก์ Blu-ray 3D
เสียงแบบ Double Bass
3D Blu-ray
โฮมเธียเตอร์และเครื่องเล่น Blu-ray จาก Philips ที่มาพร้อมด้วย Smart TV ให้ชุดคุณสมบัติเปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพแก่คุณ ซึ่งได้แก่ Net TV, SimplyShare และ MyRemote โดย Net TV จะนำข้อมูลออนไลน์และความบันเทิงที่หลากหลายมาสู่ทีวีของคุณ เช่น บริการ Video-On-Demand และด้วย SimplyShare คุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงภาพถ่าย เพลงและภาพยนตร์ที่ถูกเก็บอยู่ในพีซีของคุณจากโซฟานุ่มๆ แสนสบาย ทั้งยังสามารถใช้สมาร์ทโฟน/แท็บเล็ตของคุณในการควบคุมโฮมเธียเตอร์ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน MyRemote ของ Philips
ฮับ HDMI ให้พอร์ต HDMI เพิ่มเติมที่จะให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์อื่น เช่น เครื่องเล่นเกมหรือกล่องรับสัญญาณ HD เข้ากับโฮมเธียเตอร์ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของคุณผ่านฮับ HDMI คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพและเสียงความละเอียดสูงเพื่อความบันเทิงทุกประเภทของคุณ
3.5
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
blastfromthepast
22/10/2018
Singapore
Can't get ARC to work for audio input.
Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
krish
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Slow start-up and response
Overall sound quality and picture quality good but somewhat disappointed with slow start-up after power on and remote control buttons are not responsive as well.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater