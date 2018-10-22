ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Immersive Soundโฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล

HTS5563/98

3.5

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

สุดยอด เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ระดับโรงภาพยนตร์พร้อมเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก

นำพลังเสียงของโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้านคุณ! ยกระดับประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านของคุณด้วยลำโพงที่มีท่อเสียงเบสสองชิ้นให้พลังเสียงเซอร์ราวด์อันทรงพลัง 1000W และดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นแผ่นดิสก์ Blu-ray 3D

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลง

สุดยอด เสียงเซอร์ราวด์ระดับโรงภาพยนตร์พร้อมเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก

  • เสียงแบบ Double Bass

  • 3D Blu-ray

Smart TV เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับบริการออนไลน์และเข้าใช้สื่อมัลติมีเดียบนทีวี

Smart TV เพื่อเพลิดเพลินกับบริการออนไลน์และเข้าใช้สื่อมัลติมีเดียบนทีวี

โฮมเธียเตอร์และเครื่องเล่น Blu-ray จาก Philips ที่มาพร้อมด้วย Smart TV ให้ชุดคุณสมบัติเปี่ยมประสิทธิภาพแก่คุณ ซึ่งได้แก่ Net TV, SimplyShare และ MyRemote โดย Net TV จะนำข้อมูลออนไลน์และความบันเทิงที่หลากหลายมาสู่ทีวีของคุณ เช่น บริการ Video-On-Demand และด้วย SimplyShare คุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงภาพถ่าย เพลงและภาพยนตร์ที่ถูกเก็บอยู่ในพีซีของคุณจากโซฟานุ่มๆ แสนสบาย ทั้งยังสามารถใช้สมาร์ทโฟน/แท็บเล็ตของคุณในการควบคุมโฮมเธียเตอร์ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน MyRemote ของ Philips

ฮับ HDMI เพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ HDMI สำหรับภาพและเสียงที่เยี่ยมยอด

ฮับ HDMI เพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ HDMI สำหรับภาพและเสียงที่เยี่ยมยอด

ฮับ HDMI ให้พอร์ต HDMI เพิ่มเติมที่จะให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์อื่น เช่น เครื่องเล่นเกมหรือกล่องรับสัญญาณ HD เข้ากับโฮมเธียเตอร์ของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย เพียงเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของคุณผ่านฮับ HDMI คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพและเสียงความละเอียดสูงเพื่อความบันเทิงทุกประเภทของคุณ

กำลังไฟ 1000W RMS มอบเสียงยอดเยี่ยมให้กับภาพยนตร์และเพลง

กำลังไฟ 1000W RMS มอบเสียงยอดเยี่ยมให้กับภาพยนตร์และเพลง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.5

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

5
2
1

22/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Can't get ARC to work for audio input.

Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Slow start-up and response

Overall sound quality and picture quality good but somewhat disappointed with slow start-up after power on and remote control buttons are not responsive as well.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี