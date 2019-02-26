เครื่องฟอกอากาศรถยนต์ Philips GoPure เครื่องฟอกอากาศในรถ แบคทีเรียในอากาศฝุ่นควันบุหรี่สารเคมีที่ปล่อยออกมาจากพลาสติกควันไอเสียและสารพิษอื่น ๆ จากรถของคุณ ด้วยคุณสมบัติอัตโนมัติและการออกแบบที่กะทัดรัดที่มีคุณภาพสูงช่วงนี้ของเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพและมีประสิทธิภาพจะกำจัดอนุภาคที่เป็นอันตรายออกจากอากาศภายในรถของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ดังนั้นในการเดินทางทุกครั้งที่คุณและครอบครัวของคุณจะหายใจอากาศสดและมีสุขภาพดีเท่านั้น
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers
