หายใจอากาศสดชื่นและมีสุขภาพดีเพียงอย่างเดียวในรถของคุณ

เครื่องฟอกอากาศรถยนต์ Philips GoPure เครื่องฟอกอากาศในรถ แบคทีเรียในอากาศฝุ่นควันบุหรี่สารเคมีที่ปล่อยออกมาจากพลาสติกควันไอเสียและสารพิษอื่น ๆ จากรถของคุณ ด้วยคุณสมบัติอัตโนมัติและการออกแบบที่กะทัดรัดที่มีคุณภาพสูงช่วงนี้ของเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพและมีประสิทธิภาพจะกำจัดอนุภาคที่เป็นอันตรายออกจากอากาศภายในรถของคุณได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ดังนั้นในการเดินทางทุกครั้งที่คุณและครอบครัวของคุณจะหายใจอากาศสดและมีสุขภาพดีเท่านั้น

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    GoPure
    มลพิษในรถยนต์เป็นปัญหาที่ไร้เสียงและไร้รูปเรามักจะเชื่อว่าภายในรถยนต์นั้นครอบครัวของเราจะได้รับการป้องกันจากมลพิษที่อยู่ภายนอกแต่ระบบปรับอากาศส่วนใหญ่ กลับไม่ได้ปกป้องเราจากมลพิษที่เป็นอันตรายเหล่านั้นอย่างแท้จริง  

    เทคโนโลยีการกรอง 3 ขั้นตอนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ  

     

    เครื่องกรองอากาศของ Philips GoPure มีระบบการกรองอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง SelectFilter Plus 3 ขั้นตอนที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์สามารถขจัดมลพิษและไอเสียที่เป็นอันตรายได้ถึง 125 มล. ผ่านชั้น HEPA และ HESA เทคโนโลยี SelectFilter Plus ได้รับการรับรองโดย Airmid Healthgroup โดยอัตโนมัตินอกจากนี้ยังสามารถกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้เกสรจากดินได้ถึง 90%

    เปรียบเทียบแต่ละรุ่น

    รุ่น

     

    GoPure 6201

    SlimLine230
    เรียนรู้และซื้อ

    GoPure 5211

    Compact 100 Airmax
    เรียนรู้และซื้อ

    GoPure 3211

    Compact 50
    เรียนรู้และซื้อ

    ประสิทธิภาพการกรอง

    CADR ของ PM2.5
    CADR ของ TVOC
    CADR ของ No2 /So2
    20 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    13 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    16 and 14 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    16 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    11 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    13 and 7.9 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    15 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    7 ลบ.ม./ชม.
    กรองอนุภาคเล็ก ๆ
    กรองก๊าซพิษ
    ใช้งานง่าย
    สัญญาณแสดงการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรอง
    สัญญาณไฟแจ้งคุณภาพอากาศ
     
     
     
     
     
     

    แผ่นกรองสำหรับเปลี่ยนของ GoPure

    คงไว้ซึ่งอากาศสดชื่นและดีต่อสุขภาพในรถของคุณ

    อ่านเพิ่มเติม

