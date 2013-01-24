หน้าแรก
ฮาโลเจน

ไฟรถยนต์ Philips ตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับความล้ำหน้าบนท้องถนน

  • ตัวเลือกอันดับหนึ่งของผู้ผลิตรถยนต์รายใหญ่
  • อุปกรณ์ติดรถจากโรงงานที่มีมาตรฐานคุณภาพสูงสุด
  • ประสบการณ์หนึ่งร้อยปีในอุตสาหกรรมยานยนต์"
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
oe-ตราประทับ

  • รู้สึกปลอดภัย ขับขี่ปลอดภัย

     

    โซลูชันการส่องสว่างของเราให้ลำแสงที่แม่นยำด้วยเอาต์พุตสูงสุด เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าทั้งคุณและผู้ใช้ถนนอื่นจะปลอดภัย

  • ขับขี่อย่างมีสไตล์

     

    โซลูชันการส่องสว่างของเราจะให้คุณได้แสงสีขาวหรือสีฟ้าที่เข้มกว่า คุณจึงโดดเด่นท่ามกลางฝูงชน

  • ขับขี่ด้วยความใส่ใจ

     

    เทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำของเรามอบแสงสว่างที่มากขึ้นและการใช้พลังงานที่น้อยลงเพื่อช่วยให้คุณประหยัดต้นทุนและอะไหล่เพิ่มเติม

    DiamondVision

    ไฟสีขาวสว่างสูงสุด 5000K

    diamondvision บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    diamond vision ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    diamond vision Lสีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Diamondvision อายุการใช้งาน
    Diamondvision อายุการใช้งาน

    CrystalVision

    แสงสีขาวสว่าง 4300K
    crystalvision บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    crystal vision ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    CrystalVision สีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Crystalvision อายุการใช้งาน
    CrystalVision อายุการใช้งาน

    WhiteVision Ultra

    ขาวอย่างมีสไตล์ 4200K
    whitevision ultra บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    whitevision ultra ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    whitevision ultra สีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    Whitevision ultra อายุการใช้งาน
    WhiteVision ultra อายุการใช้งาน

    RacingVision

    ความสว่างสูงถึง 150%*
    racingvision บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H4, H7

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    racing vision bประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    RacingVision สีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    RacingVision อายุการใช้งาน
    racingvision อายุการใช้งาน

    X-tremeVision G-force

    สว่างกว่าถึง 130%**
    x-tremevision g-force บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    x-tremevision g-force ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    x-tremevision g-force สีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
      400 h
    <800 h
    x-tremevision g-force อายุการใช้งาน
    X-tremeVision G-force อายุการใช้งาน

    LongLife EcoVision

    อายุการใช้งานสูงถึง 3000ชั่วโมง****
    longlife ecovision บรรจุภัณฑ์
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:

    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

    ไปที่แคตตาล็อก
    ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    longlife ecovision ประสิทธิภาพของลำแสง
    สีของแสง
    2800 K
    3700 K
    4600 K 
    Longlife ecovision สีของแสง
    อายุการใช้งาน***
    0 h
    750 h
    3000 h
    Longlife ecovision อายุการใช้งาน
    longlife ecovision อายุการใช้งาน

    *เปรียบเทียบกับมาตรฐานขั้นต่ำทางกฎหมายของ ECE

    **จนถึง

    ***อายุการใช้งานแตกต่างกันตามประเภทซึ่งบ่งชี้สำหรับ H7 เท่านั้น

    ****อายุการใช้งานแตกต่างกันตามประเภทซึ่งบ่งชี้สำหรับ H4 เท่านั้น

    Philips LED

    พบกับผลิตภัณฑ์ LED ใหม่ๆ ของเรา

    Philips GoPure

    Philips กล้องบันทึกวิดีโอขณะขับขี พยานที่น่าเชื่อถือของคุณบนท้องถนน

