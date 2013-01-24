หน้าแรก
หลอดไฟซีนอน


หลอดไฟซีนอน

ไฟหน้า

ไฟรถยนต์ Philips ตัวเลือกที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับความล้ำหน้าบนท้องถนน

  • ตัวเลือกอันดับหนึ่งของผู้ผลิตรถยนต์รายใหญ่
  • อุปกรณ์ติดรถจากโรงงานที่มีมาตรฐานคุณภาพสูงสุด
  • ประสบการณ์หนึ่งร้อยปีในอุตสาหกรรมยานยนต์
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
Icon

  • รู้สึกปลอดภัย ขับขี่ปลอดภัย

     

    โซลูชันการส่องสว่างของเราให้ลำแสงที่แม่นยำด้วยเอาต์พุตสูงสุด เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าทั้งคุณและผู้ใช้ถนนอื่นจะปลอดภัย

     

  • ขับขี่อย่างมีสไตล์

     

    โซลูชันการส่องสว่างของเราจะให้คุณได้แสงสีขาวหรือสีฟ้าที่เข้มกว่า คุณจึงโดดเด่นท่ามกลางฝูงชน

  • ขับขี่ด้วยความใส่ใจ

     

    โซลูชันการส่องสว่างของเราจะให้คุณได้แสงสีขาวหรือสีฟ้าที่เข้มกว่า คุณจึงโดดเด่นท่ามกลางฝูงชน

    Ultinon HID (WX)
     

    การอัพเกรดไฟสีขาว 6000K
     
    WhiteVisionPlus
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S, D4R

    Xenon Standard
     

    คุณภาพแบบดั้งเดิม
    Vision
    จำหน่ายในรุ่น:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S, D4R, D5S
