คำค้นหา

  • พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว* พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว* พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว*
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent ขวดนมทารก Classic+

    SCF566/27

    การจัดอันดับโดยรวม / 5
    • รีวิว

    พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว*

    ระบบระบายอากาศ Airflex ของขวดนม Classic+ ของเราและผิวสัมผัสของจุกนมได้ถูกออกแบบมาเพื่อลดสิ่งรบกวนและความรู้สึกไม่สบาย ด้วยวาล์วป้องกันอาการโคลิคในตัว ทำให้อากาศไหลเข้าสู่ขวดนมและออกจากท้องของลูกน้อย

    ดูประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    ราคาปลีกที่แนะนำ: ฿890.00

    Philips Avent ขวดนมทารก Classic+

    ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

    ดู ขวดนมทารก Classic+ ทั้งหมด

    พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว*

    ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้นมลูกน้อยได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด

    • 2 ขวด
    • 11 ออนซ์ / 330 มล.
    • จุกนมปรับเปลี่ยนการไหล
    • 3 เดือนขึ้นไป
    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

    Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    60% less fussing at night*

    60% less fussing at night*

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    This bottle is BPA free

    This bottle is BPA free

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).

    Different teat flow rates available

    Different teat flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

    Leak-free design

    Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

    • ดีไซน์

      การออกแบบขวดนม
      • รูปทรงตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์
      • คอขวดกว้าง

    • วัสดุ

      ขวดนม
      • ปราศจาก BPA
      • โพลิโพรพิลีน
      จุกนม
      • ปราศจาก BPA
      • ซิลิโคน

    • อุปกรณ์ต่างๆ

      ขวดนมทารก
      2  ชิ้น

    • ใช้งานง่าย

      การใช้งานขวดนม
      • ใช้งานกับเตาไมโครเวฟและเครื่องล้างจานได้
      • ประกอบชิ้นส่วนง่าย
      • ง่ายต่อการทำความสะอาด
      • จับถือได้ง่าย

    • ขวดนม

      ความจุ
      11 ออนซ์ / 330 มล.

    • ฟังก์ชัน

      ใช้งานง่าย
      • ทำความสะอาดและประกอบง่าย
      • การออกแบบที่ไร้รอยรั่ว
      • ชิ้นส่วน 4 ชิ้นเพื่อให้ประกอบได้ง่าย
      จุกนม
      ผิวสัมผัสแบบร่องที่ง่ายต่อการดูดติดช่วยป้องกันจุกนมหดตัว รับรองว่าเป็นระบบป้องกันอาการโคลิค
      วาล์วป้องกันอาการโคลิค
      ระบบระบายอากาศ Airflex ออกแบบมาเพื่อลดการกลืนอากาศ

    • ระยะการพัฒนาการ

      ช่วง
      0-12 เดือน

    Badge-D2C

    รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

    ค้นหาเคล็ดลับเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQs) คู่มือการใช้งาน และข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัยและการปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด

    ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แนะนำ

    ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ดูล่าสุด

    ความคิดเห็น

    เป็นคนแรกที่วิจารณ์รายการนี้

    • ในระยะ 2 สัปดาห์แรก ลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนม Philips Avent มีอาการโคลิคที่ต่ำ และมีอาการงอแงลดลงในตอนกลางคืนอย่างเห็นได้ชัดเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนมอื่นของคู่แข่ง
    • ดีไซน์ทรงจุกนมรับรองได้ว่าป้องกันการหดตัวของจุกนมและยังช่วยในเรื่องของการกลืนอากาศและให้นมได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด
    • อาคารโคลิคคืออะไร และมีผลกับลูกน้อยของเราอย่างไร โคลิคนั้นมีสาเหตุมาจากการกลืนอากาศลงไปขณะดูดนม ซึ่งทำให้รบกวนระบบย่อยอาหารของลูกน้อย ซึ่งอาการนี้ประกอบไปด้วยการร้องไห้ และงอแง

    สมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา

    * ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

    ข่าวสาร และกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขาย

    การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์

    เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคพิเศษ

    *
    ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!
    หมายความว่าอย่างไร

    ค้นหาเกี่ยวกับ MyPhilips  

    การเพิ่มระยะเวลาการรับประกันสินค้า

    ง่ายที่จะรับการบริการ

    สมัครเพื่อรับฟังข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ และโปรโมชั่น

    สมัครตอนนี้

    ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด