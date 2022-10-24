คำค้นหา

แบนเนอร์ขวดนมทารกป้องกันอาการจุกเสียดแบบโคลิค
reviews

Avent ขวดนมทารกป้องกันอาการโคลิค

พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์ในการลดอาการโคลิคและความไม่สบายตัว*

Suggested retail price

฿320.00
This product is discontinued
See all models

ออกแบบมาเพื่อให้นมลูกน้อยได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด

ขวดนมทารกป้องกันอาการจุกเสียดแบบโคลิคพร้อมระบบวาล์วป้องกันโคลิคและจุกนมแบบมีพื้นผิวออกแบบมาเพื่อลดการหยุดชะงักและความรู้สึกไม่สบายในการป้อนนม ด้วยวาล์วป้องกันอาการโคลิคในตัวซึ่งถุกออกแบบเพื่อกันไม่ให้อากาศเข้าไปในท้องเล็กๆ ของลูกน้อย

ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ

พิสูจน์ได้ด้วยผลทางการแพทย์

ลดอาการงอแงในตอนกลางคืนได้ถึง 60%

ทารกที่ดูดนมด้วยขวดนมป้องกันอาการโคลิคมีอาการงอแงน้อยกว่าทารกที่ดูดนมด้วยขวดนมแบบทั่วไปในท้องตลาด

ดูดได้อย่างปลอดภัย

จุกนมออกแบบมาเพื่อให้นมลูกน้อยได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด

รูปทรงของจุกนมออกแบบมาให้ไม่ยุบตัว เพื่อการดูดนมที่ปลอดภัยและการป้อนนมที่ไม่ติดขัด

แบรนด์อันดับ 1

ที่คุณแม่แนะนำ

Philips Avent เป็นแบรนด์ผลิตภัณฑ์สำหรับเด็กอันดับ 1 ที่เหล่าคุณแม่ทั่วโลกแนะนำให้ใช้¹

User guide Product sheet
รูปภาพคุณสมบัติ

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

รูปภาพคุณสมบัติ

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

รูปภาพคุณสมบัติ

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Teat shape designed for secure latch

Feature Image

Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

video banner

ป้องกันการเกิดอาการจุกเสียดแบบโคลิค

อากาศเข้าน้อยลง

วาล์วป้องกันการเกิดอาการจุกเสียดแบบโคลิคได้รับการพิสูจน์ทางการแพทย์แล้ว² ออกแบบมาเพื่อลดอาการจุกเสียดและก๊าซ

แบนเนอร์แอป Pregnancy+

ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

พบกับแอป Pregnancy+ ของเรา

พร้อมที่จะสำรวจรูปภาพเชิงโต้ตอบสำหรับการตั้งครรภ์ทุกสัปดาห์แล้วหรือยัง เข้าร่วมกับผู้ใช้มากกว่า 50 ล้านคนและติดตามความคืบหน้าของคุณทุกสัปดาห์

ดาวน์โหลดฟรี

เลือกขวดนมของคุณ

Compare

ความคิดเห็น

แบนเนอร์ฝ่ายบริการลูกค้า

ฝ่ายบริการลูกค้า

เคล็ดลับและคำแนะนำ อุปกรณ์เสริม และการสนับสนุนลูกค้าทั้งหมดที่คุณต้องการ

เปรียบเทียบขวดนมทารก

Compare

การสงวนสิทธิ์การรับผิดชอบ

¹ อ้างอิงจากการสำรวจความพึงพอใจออนไลน์ GemSeek ในเดือนธันวาคมปี 2017 ที่สำรวจผู้หญิงกว่า 8,000 คนเกี่ยวกับยี่ห้อและผลิตภัณฑ์ดูแลเด็ก
² ในระยะ 2 สัปดาห์แรก ลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนม Philips Avent มีอาการโคลิคที่ต่ำ และมีอาการงอแงลดลงในตอนกลางคืนอย่างเห็นได้ชัดเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนมชั้นนำอื่นๆ
* 0% BPA ตามข้อกำหนดของ EU 10/2011
* ในระยะ 2 สัปดาห์แรก ลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนม Philips Avent มีอาการโคลิคที่ต่ำ และมีอาการงอแงลดลงในตอนกลางคืนอย่างเห็นได้ชัดเมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับลูกน้อยที่ดูดนมจากขวดนมอื่นของคู่แข่ง
* ดีไซน์ทรงจุกนมรับรองได้ว่าป้องกันการหดตัวของจุกนมและยังช่วยในเรื่องของการกลืนอากาศและให้นมได้อย่างไม่ติดขัด
* อาคารโคลิคคืออะไร และมีผลกับลูกน้อยของเราอย่างไร โคลิคนั้นมีสาเหตุมาจากการกลืนอากาศลงไปขณะดูดนม ซึ่งทำให้รบกวนระบบย่อยอาหารของลูกน้อย ซึ่งอาการนี้ประกอบไปด้วยการร้องไห้ และงอแง

สมัครรับจดหมายข่าวของเรา

  * ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

ข่าวสาร และกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการขาย

การเปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์

เคล็ดลับและเทคนิคพิเศษ

 

* ต้องกรอกข้อมูลในฟิลด์นี้

*

ฉันต้องการรับการ สื่อสารส่งเสริมการขาย ตามความชอบและ พฤติกรรมของฉัน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และ โปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถ ยกเลิกการสมัครได้ ตลอดเวลา!

หมายความว่าอย่างไร

ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด