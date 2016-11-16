I think this product is meant for those who have short to medium length hair. The biggest constraint is the size of the curler. You can only grab a really small section of your hair and this takes up a bit of time. The ceramic plate makes it really easy to style. You can just slide it all the way to the ends and curl your hair. I'm glad that I don't have to worry about accidentally burning my hands and face while curling my hair. Lolsss