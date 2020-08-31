ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว

ยกเลิกการผลิต

EasyShine HP4676 Ionic brush

HP4676

4

| (12) ตรวจดู | 91% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

12

ตรวจดู

91%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2

31/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Love this hairbrush!

I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

วันที่ใช้ 2019-07-31

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

วันที่ใช้ 2019-07-31

18/06/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Must try!

Received this as a present and have been loving it ever since! I have thick, coarse hair which sometimes makes me look unkempt because of 'fly away" when i tie my hair. Philips Ionic Brush smooths and leaves my hair so soft and shiny! it is amazing! Highly recommended. I'm not sure if Philips sells the replacement/refill bristles brush separately? If not, Philips, pls consider

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

nice performance

my hair is very dry and natural curly, it is very useful to me.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี