รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
224EL2SB/00
จอแสดงผล HDMI สวยหรูเพื่อความเพลิดเพลินแบบ Full HD
จอแสดงผล HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED รุ่น 224EL2 พร้อมตัวควบคุมแบบ SmartTouch ทันสมัย ทำให้คุณพร้อมที่จะดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นเกมและชมภาพยนตร์
E-line 54.6 ซม./21.5"
Full HD
รูปแบบโฉบเฉี่ยวหรูหรา เข้ากับการเฟอร์นิเจอร์ของห้องทุกห้องเป็นอย่างดี
SmartControl Lite คือไอคอน 3D ใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ควบคุมจอภาพ GUI ให้ผู้ใช้ปรับพารามิเตอร์ต่างๆ ของจอภาพ เช่น สี, ความสว่าง, การปรับเทียบหน้าจอ, มัลติมีเดีย, การจัดการ ID และอื่นๆ ได้โดยใช้เมาส์
LED สีขาวคือ อุปกรณ์ระบบ Solid state ที่สว่างเต็มที่เสมอกันและรวดเร็วเพื่อประหยัดเวลาการเริ่มต้น จอภาพ LED ปราศจากสารปรอทจึงเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมทั้งในขั้นตอนการรีไซเคิลและการกำจัดทิ้ง เทคโนโลยี LED ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมการลดแสงพื้นหลัง LCD ได้ดีขึ้น ส่งผลให้มีอัตราความเปรียบต่างสูงเป็นพิเศษ และยังให้ภาพที่สว่าง สีสันสดใสเสมอกันอย่างทั่วถึง
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
4.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Ba Roy
02/05/2021
Malaysia
The monitor displays pictures perfectly
I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.
ข้อดี
Magnificent picture quality
ข้อเสีย
Flashing on and off when switched on
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control
วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02