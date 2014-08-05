ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

จอ LED ที่มี HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

234EL2SB/00

4

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุดบนหน้าจอ HDMI LED

จอแสดงผล HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED รุ่น 234EL2 พร้อมตัวควบคุมแบบ SmartTouch ทันสมัย ทำให้คุณพร้อมที่จะดื่มด่ำกับการเล่นเกมและชมภาพยนตร์

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุดบนหน้าจอ HDMI LED

  • E-line (58.4 ซม.) 23"

  • Full HD

ผิวเคลือบมันเสริมการตกแต่งของคุณ

ผิวเคลือบมันที่สวยงาม สะดุดตาดูกลมกลืนและลงตัวกับการตกแต่งของคุณ

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติซึ่งสลับใช้ระหว่างจอภาพแบบกว้างและแบบ 4:3

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติซึ่งสลับใช้ระหว่างจอภาพแบบกว้างและแบบ 4:3

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติบนหน้าจอของ Philips ใช้สลับจากอัตราส่วนภาพแบบ 4:3 เป็นโหมดไวด์สกรีน และกลับเป็นแบบ 4:3 อีกครั้ง เพื่อให้อัตราส่วนภาพของหน้าจอเหมาะสมกับการทำงานกับเอกสารแบบกว้างโดยไม่ต้องเลื่อน หรือสำหรับการรับชมสื่อไวด์สกรีนในโหมดไวด์สกรีน และไม่บิดเบือนอัตราส่วนภาพของการแสดงผลโหมดเนทีฟแบบ 4:3

จอ LCD Full HD ความละเอียด 1920x1080p

เพลิดเพลินกับคุณภาพของภาพคมชัดสดใสชัดเจน เพื่อให้ผู้ชมได้สัมผัสกับสีที่สม่ำเสมอซึ่งเป็นประสบการณ์ที่น่าจดจำยิ่ง ผู้ชมจะได้รับความเพลิดเพลินจากวิดีโออย่างที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ด้วย Color Gamut และภาพที่คมชัดรอบทิศ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
2
1

05/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

A Decent FHD Monitor

I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The monitor displays pictures perfectly

I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.

ข้อดี

Magnificent picture quality

ข้อเสีย

Flashing on and off when switched on

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี