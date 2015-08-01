รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
BHD007/00
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
3.4
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
Mini
01/08/2015
Singapore
Efficient and quiet
This is the 2nd travel hair dryer I have bought from Philips and it is as efficient and powerful as the 1st one. Moreover, it is quieter than the 1st one. I highly recommend this model especially for travelers.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Lillie
01/11/2018
Singapore
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
DWCY
21/06/2018
Singapore
Functional
Bought as a spare hairdryer for guests. Easy to use and does the job nicely with add-on. However, the 3-option switch did not feel very distinct. It's easy to switch to the highest level without paying attention. Pleasant sound. Not too warm even at the highest heat level.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer