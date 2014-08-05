ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

จอ LED ที่มี Touch Control

192EL2SB/00

4

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

จอแสดงผล LED สวยหรู ให้สีเป็นธรรมชาติ

ด้วยการออกแบบที่งามสง่า, Touch control, SmartContrast และ SmartImage Lite ทำให้จอแสดงผล LED รุ่น 192E2 เป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบสนองทุกความต้องการของคุณได้อย่างลงตัว

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

จอแสดงผล LED สวยหรู ให้สีเป็นธรรมชาติ

  • 18.5''w (47 ซม.) E-line

  • HD

รูปแบบโฉบเฉี่ยวหรูหรา เข้ากับการตกแต่งภายในบ้านของคุณได้เป็นอย่างดี

รูปแบบโฉบเฉี่ยวหรูหรา เข้ากับการเฟอร์นิเจอร์ของห้องทุกห้องเป็นอย่างดี

อัตราการจัดมุมมอง 16:9 ให้ภาพไวด์สกรีนที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับเกมส์และวิดีโอ

อัตราการจัดมุมมองแสดงสัดส่วนความกว้างของภาพวิดีโอต่อความสูง อัตราการจัดมุมมองไวด์สกรีน 16:9 ถือเป็นมาตรฐานสากลสำหรับโทรทัศน์ความละเอียดสูงและโทรทัศน์ระบบดิจิตอลของยุโรป การใช้อัตราการจัดมุมมองดั้งเดิมขนาด 16:9 ทำให้แสดงภาพสำหรับเกมส์และวิดีโอได้อย่างโดดเด่น โดยปราศจากพื้นที่เหลือทั้งด้านบนและล่างของภาพ และปราศจากการลดทอนของคุณภาพอันเนื่องมาจากการปรับแปลงสัดส่วนของภาพเพื่อให้เข้ากันกับจอที่ใช้สัดส่วนอื่น

ประสิทธิภาพในการจูนหน้าจอที่ทำได้ง่ายด้วย SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite คือไอคอน 3D ใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ควบคุมจอภาพ GUI ให้ผู้ใช้ปรับพารามิเตอร์ต่างๆ ของจอภาพ เช่น สี, ความสว่าง, การปรับเทียบหน้าจอ, มัลติมีเดีย, การจัดการ ID และอื่นๆ ได้โดยใช้เมาส์

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
2
1

05/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

A Decent FHD Monitor

I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The monitor displays pictures perfectly

I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.

ข้อดี

Magnificent picture quality

ข้อเสีย

Flashing on and off when switched on

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี