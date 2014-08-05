ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

จอ LED ที่มี Touch Control

246EL2SB/00

4

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยจอแสดงผล LED ขนาดใหญ่!

จอแสดงผล 246EL2 Full HD ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีการควบคุม Touch controls พร้อมเชื่อมโยมคุณกับโลกแห่งเกมและภาพยนตร์

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ยอดเยี่ยมด้วยจอแสดงผล LED ขนาดใหญ่!

  • 23.6" (59.9 ซม.) E-line

  • Full HD

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติซึ่งสลับใช้ระหว่างจอภาพแบบกว้างและแบบ 4:3

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติซึ่งสลับใช้ระหว่างจอภาพแบบกว้างและแบบ 4:3

ควบคุมรูปแบบภาพอัตโนมัติบนหน้าจอของ Philips ใช้สลับจากอัตราส่วนภาพแบบ 4:3 เป็นโหมดไวด์สกรีน และกลับเป็นแบบ 4:3 อีกครั้ง เพื่อให้อัตราส่วนภาพของหน้าจอเหมาะสมกับการทำงานกับเอกสารแบบกว้างโดยไม่ต้องเลื่อน หรือสำหรับการรับชมสื่อไวด์สกรีนในโหมดไวด์สกรีน และไม่บิดเบือนอัตราส่วนภาพของการแสดงผลโหมดเนทีฟแบบ 4:3

พื้นที่ติดตั้งน้อยซึ่งเข้ากันได้กับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

Energy Star เพื่อการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานน้อยลง

Energy Star คือ โปรแกรมการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก EPA สหรัฐอเมริกาและถูกนำไปใช้อย่างแพร่หลายในหลายๆ ประเทศ การรับรอง Energy Star ทำให้คุณมั่นใจว่าคุณกำลังซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ปฏิบัติตามมาตรฐานล่าสุดของการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพนั่นคือ อุปกรณ์ใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดในทุกระดับการทำงาน จอแสดงผลใหม่ของ Philips ได้รับการรับรอง Energy Star 5.0 ในเรื่องข้อมูลจำเพาะของผลิตภัณฑ์ และจอแสดงผลยังมีความสอดคล้องหรือเกินกว่ามาตรฐานอีกด้วย ตัวอย่างเช่น ในโหมดรอทำงาน (sleep mode) ตามมาตรฐาน Energy Star 5.0 กำหนดว่าต้องสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานน้อยกว่า 1 วัตต์ ในขณะที่จอแสดงผลของ Philips สิ้นเปลืองพลังงานเพียงแค่ 0.5 วัตต์ โปรดดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ www.energystar.gov

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
2
1

05/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

A Decent FHD Monitor

I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

02/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The monitor displays pictures perfectly

I want to be assisted. My monitor used to work perfectly until it started flashing on and off the screen very fast whenever l switch it on. Later on after about 3 hours if l keep on switching on and off. Sometimes l it try after an hour or 2 until it eventually show up the screen until l switch it off again. Sometimes I just leave So the problem is on switching it on only. It takes a lot of time flashing. This is the only problem l'm facing but everything else it works perfectly.

ข้อดี

Magnificent picture quality

ข้อเสีย

Flashing on and off when switched on

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ 221EL2SB LED monitor with Touch Control

วันที่ใช้ 2019-05-02

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี