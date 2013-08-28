รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHL3000WT/00
พลังเสียงอันทรงพลัง
หูฟัง Philips SHL3000WT/00 ที่ให้เสียงเบสและเสียงทรงพลัง ได้รับการออกแบบมาให้มีที่ครอบหูที่มีแผ่นรองสัมผัสนุ่มแบบหมุนได้ คุณจะสัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับฟังที่แสนสมบูรณ์แบบได้แม้กำลังเดินทาง
สไตล์ DJ
สีขาว
สายเคเบิลยาวกำลังดี ให้อิสระคุณในการเก็บเครื่องเสียงได้ในทุกที่ที่ต้องการ
4.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Liberace
28/08/2013
Australia
PHILIPS DJ headphones GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE
For the price, it is good enough for my keyboard playing. Sharp and crisp and not that heavy clumsy big pads over the ears which I can't stand. These don't make your ears sweat and feel hot! Also comes in the most attractive of colors. I bought 2 pairs. Did not really need the DJ effect (switching the phones outwards) but they were there anyway. Wish the cord was longer - stingy with length. Moment I get up from keyboard to reach out for something, it snags and you have to remove the headphones.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHL3000WT Headband headphones
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHL3000WT Headband headphones