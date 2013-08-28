ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

หูฟังแบบคาดศีรษะ

SHL3000WT/00

4

| (1) วิจารณ์ | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

พลังเสียงอันทรงพลัง

หูฟัง Philips SHL3000WT/00 ที่ให้เสียงเบสและเสียงทรงพลัง ได้รับการออกแบบมาให้มีที่ครอบหูที่มีแผ่นรองสัมผัสนุ่มแบบหมุนได้ คุณจะสัมผัสประสบการณ์การรับฟังที่แสนสมบูรณ์แบบได้แม้กำลังเดินทาง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ในสไตล์ DJ

พลังเสียงอันทรงพลัง

  • สไตล์ DJ

  • สีขาว

สายยาว 1.2 เมตร จึงเหมาะกับการใช้งานกลางแจ้งมากที่สุด

สายเคเบิลยาวกำลังดี ให้อิสระคุณในการเก็บเครื่องเสียงได้ในทุกที่ที่ต้องการ

พับเก็บได้แบนราบทำให้พกพาได้ง่าย

ตัวขับเสียง 32 มม. ให้เสียงไดนามิกและเปี่ยมพลัง

ตัวขับเสียง 32 มม. ให้เสียงไดนามิกและเปี่ยมพลัง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

5
3
2
1

28/08/2013

Australia

Australia

PHILIPS DJ headphones GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE

For the price, it is good enough for my keyboard playing. Sharp and crisp and not that heavy clumsy big pads over the ears which I can't stand. These don't make your ears sweat and feel hot! Also comes in the most attractive of colors. I bought 2 pairs. Did not really need the DJ effect (switching the phones outwards) but they were there anyway. Wish the cord was longer - stingy with length. Moment I get up from keyboard to reach out for something, it snags and you have to remove the headphones.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHL3000WT Headband headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHL3000WT Headband headphones

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี