For the price, it is good enough for my keyboard playing. Sharp and crisp and not that heavy clumsy big pads over the ears which I can't stand. These don't make your ears sweat and feel hot! Also comes in the most attractive of colors. I bought 2 pairs. Did not really need the DJ effect (switching the phones outwards) but they were there anyway. Wish the cord was longer - stingy with length. Moment I get up from keyboard to reach out for something, it snags and you have to remove the headphones.